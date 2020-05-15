25 ui gc mbsktb web
 By The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — The House of 'Paign roster continues to come together during "Big Ten Week" for The Basketball Tournament. The latest addition even has TBT experience.

Centennial and Illinois grad Michael Finke played in last year's tournament for a team built mostly with players with ties to Champaign. Now he'll rep Champaign in a different way, playing with the Illini alumni team after his roster announcement Friday afternoon.

"Excited to run with the House of 'Paign this year in the TBT," Finke said. Think it will be great opportunity to play with a lot of former teammates and represent the orange and blue."

House of 'Paign is now up to six team members, with three more additions likely. Also on the roster are Malcolm Hill, Nnanna Egwu, fellow Centennial grad Rayvonte Rice, Leron Black and Andres Feliz.

Finke played three seasons at Illinois after redshirting in 2014-15 and averaged eight points and 4.2 rebounds in his Illini career. He used his final season of eligibility at Grand Canyon in 2018-19, where he put up career highs in points (12.1 ppg) and rebounds (5.1 rpg). 

Finke started his professional career for Legia Warszawa in Poland this past season, but got an opportunity to move to BC Kalev/Cramo in Tallinn, Estonia, for a shot to play in the VTB United League. Finke averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in eight games for BC Kalev/Cramo before the 2019-20 season was cut short.

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

