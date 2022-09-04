Kickoff of the NFL’s 103rd season is less than a week away, with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams hosting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Illinois won’t be represented on that stage, but 14 former Illini and one former
area standout have made NFL rosters ahead of the 2022 season. N-G sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. offers an update:
Tony Adams
DB, New York Jets
The Belleville native was one of four safeties to make the initial 53-man roster for Robert Saleh’s team. The fact he did so as an undrafted free agent was impressive. “Just his overall body of work from OTAs all the way to cutdown day, I mean, he attacked the heck out of it,” Saleh told reporters about Adams. “He’s got a bright future ahead of him. I would’ve been sick if we were to have lost him.”
Nick Allegretti
OL, Kansas City Chiefs
A seventh-round pick by Andy Reid and Co. in 2019 — 216th overall — the 26-year-old Frankfort native’s rookie contract is set to expire after this season. Allegretti played 80 snaps on offense last season, a sharp decline from 2020 when he was on the field for nearly 900 offensive snaps.
Milo Eifler
LB, Washington Commanders
The Berkeley, Calif., native bounced around in his first NFL season from the Jets to the Dolphins before finding a home in the nation’s capital last December. He re-signed with the now Commanders in March after playing in Washington’s final four games in 2021.
Clayton Fejedelem
DB, Miami Dolphins
The hard-hitting safety has excelled on special teams with Miami and is entering the final year of a three-year deal he signed with the Dolphins in 2020. Now in his sixth NFL season, Fejedelem is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he recorded seven total tackles while playing all 17 games.
Kendrick Green
OL, Pittsburgh Steelers
Following the move from center to guard, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Peoria native won a training-camp battle with fellow guard John Leglue for one of the final spots on the roster. Leglue was later added to Pittsburgh’s practice squad. In his second year in the league, Green started 15 of 17 games for the Steelers in 2021, posting a 53.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Jake Hansen
LB, Houston Texans
Hansen, another undrafted free-agent rookie, has been reunited with former Illini coach Lovie Smith in Houston, and the oft-injured defender (three season-ending injuries during his Illinois career) still impressed enough to beat out veteran Kevin Pierre-Louis for a linebacker spot on Houston’s roster. Hansen’s interception in the Texans’ preseason finale against the 49ers perhaps came at the right time ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts.
Justin Hardee
DB, New York Jets
Now in the second year of a three-year, $5.25 million contract, the Cleveland native, now 28, posted 12 total tackles in 16 games last season in the Big Apple. That made 2021 his second-most productive season in terms of tackles after the special teams contributor played his first four seasons with the Saints.
Nate Hobbs
DB, Las Vegas Raiders
The fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft burst onto the scene in Las Vegas last season, locking down the slot-cornerback position and allowing just 8.5 yards per catch, according to Pro Football Focus. Hobbs, who combined for 74 tackles and added a sack and an interception as a rookie in 2021, has lined up at times this summer in training camp against All-Pro Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.
Kerby Joseph
DB, Detroit Lions
The converted wide receiver and 2022 third-round pick out of Illinois saw plenty of action this preseason for Dan Campbell‘s squad. Especially in Detroit’s preseason opener, a 27-23 loss to Atlanta, when he logged 43 defensive snaps, which was tied for the most on the team. The Orlando, Fla., native was also productive with a team-high 20 tackles during three preseason games.
Ted Karras
OL, Cincinnati Bengals
The 29-year-old center knows something about winning the Super Bowl. He’s got two rings from his time with the New England Patriots. Perhaps he can do the same with the defending AFC champion Bengals, joining quarterback Joe Burrow and Co. after signing a three-year contract worth $18 million this offseason.
Doug Kramer
OL, Chicago Bears
Kramer’s rookie season has come to an early end. The sixth-round pick was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 16, meaning he is ineligible to return to the active roster during the regular season. Kramer reportedly suffered a Lisfranc injury after playing 48 snaps against the Chiefs in Chicago’s preseason opener.
Vederian Lowe
OL, Minnesota Vikings
The rookie and Rockford native was considered on the bubble ahead of Minnesota’s final roster cut. The sixth-round pick will face stiff competition at left tackle this fall with Christian Darrisaw and Blake Brandel currently ahead of him on the Vikings’ unofficial depth chart.
Trent Sherfield
WR, Miami Dolphins
Now with his third NFL team — and first one from the AFC — the 26-year-old Danville native is familiar with Mike McDaniel‘s scheme from his time in San Francisco. McDaniel, who was hired as the Dolphins’ coach in the offseason after serving as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator in 2021, kept Sherfield on board to fill out a deep wide-receiver room with Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson the Dolphins’ top-three wideout options.
Dawuane Smoot
DE, Jacksonville Jaguars
The 27-year-old edge rusher is now in the final year of a two-year deal he signed in 2021 with Jacksonville, the team Smoot has been with his entire NFL career. The third-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Illinois is coming off his best season as a pro after recording career-highs in tackles (36) and games started (10). He also tied a career-high with six sacks in 2021.
Jihad Ward
LB, New York Giants
The Philadelphia native will be playing closer to home after signing a one-year contract with the Giants this offseason. It will be the sixth NFL uniform Ward has worn since breaking into the league as a second-rounder with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2016. Ward, 28, had a career-high 36 tackles with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, adding two sacks while playing in all 17 games.