College football writer Bob Asmussen offers his rankings from The Game to the battle for the Little Brown Jug and much more:
1. Michigan vs. Ohio State
This is more than the best rivalry in Big Ten football. It’s the best rivalry in sports. The only one that comes close is Yankees-Red Sox, but they play too often. This is once a year, often with huge stakes. Think of all the icons from the series: Bo, Woody, Archie, Desmond Howard and the Heisman pose. It’s probably a good thing they can’t meet again in the Big Ten title game.
2. Wisconsin vs. Minnesota
The winner gets an Axe for goodness sakes. It helps that the Gophers appear to be rebuilding with P.J. Fleck in charge. The teams have played 128 times and naturally the series is tied 60-60-8. The Axe replaced the Slab of Bacon.
3. Michigan vs. Michigan State
It’s 72 miles from the Big House to Spartan Stadium. A short bus ride that provides plenty of time to get worked up. Since Michigan running back Mike Hart’s “little brother” comment in 2007, the Spartans have won 8 of 11.
4. Iowa vs. Minnesota
The Gophers ruled the early years of the series, but it has been closer since Floyd of Rosedale was introduced as the prize. Originally a live pig, Floyd of Rosedale is now a trophy with a bronze pig on the top. Awesome.
5. Ohio State vs. Michigan State
The teams haven’t played half as many times as Michigan-Ohio State. The Buckeyes have dominated, winning 32 of 46 games. Ohio State rides a three-game streak going into 2019, winning the last two by a combined 74-9.
6. Indiana vs. Purdue
Despite Jeff Brohm’s efforts, these are still two basketball schools. So Gene Keady vs. Bob Knight might make more sense in this category. But the season-ender has a cool trophy, the Old Oaken Bucket. Purdue has the overall edge in the series, 74-41-6.
7. Iowa vs. Nebraska
Now called the Heroes Game, you’d think the neighbors have a long, bitter history. Not quite. Between 1946 and ’79, the teams didn’t play. Weird. Nebraska leads the series 29-17-3, though the Hawkeyes have taken the last four.
8. Illinois vs. Northwestern
The Wildcats have controlled the series in recent years, with the last Illinois win coming in 2014. Overall, Illinois has a 55-52-5 edge. In 2019, Northwestern will try to stretch its winning streak to five games for the first time in series history.
9. Ohio State vs. Penn State
They played for the first time more than 100 years ago, with Penn State winning 37-0 in 1912. The Nittany Lions won the first four games against Ohio State, but the Buckeyes lead the overall series 19-14. Ohio State has taken six of the last seven.
10. Michigan vs. Minnesota
Note how many times Michigan makes the list. This is the third, tying with Ohio State and, oddly, Minnesota for the most. The series started in 1892 and the teams have been playing for the Little Brown Jug since 1903. Because they are in different divisions, the game isn’t played annually. That’s a shame.