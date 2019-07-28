Our college football writer ranks his the best Illinois openers the last three decades:
1. Sept. 4, 1989: Illinois 14, Southern Cal 13
The game was originally supposed to be played in Moscow as the Glasnost Bowl. Instead, the Trojans hosted and Traveler watched in horror as Jeff George led an improbable Illini comeback. Was it a good time for John Mackovic? Yes.
2. Sept. 3, 2005: Illinois 33, Rutgers 30, OT
Earlier in the summer, Illinois quarterback Tim Brasic guaranteed a victory. Then he delivered in Ron Zook’s debut as head coach. The Illini trailed 27-7 in the third quarter before Brasic went to work. He finished with 233 passing yards and three TDs and gained another 77 on the ground. Pierre Thomas scored the winning TD.
3. Sept. 1, 2001: Illinois 44, Cal 17.
The eventual Big Ten champions got off to a rip-roarin’ start, taking a 38-7 halftime lead at Berkeley. Antoineo Harris scored three rushing touchdowns and Kurt Kittner threw for 297 yards and two scores, both to Brandon Lloyd. In his first game back after missing the 2000 season with a leg injury, Lloyd finished with eight catches for 178 yards.
4. Aug. 31, 1991: Illinois 38, East Carolina 31
Thanks to fine work by quarterback Jason Verduzco and tailback Kameno Bell, the Illini built a 38-10 lead in third quarter. But Pirates quarterback Jeff Blake kept playing. The future NFL quarterback threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a fourth score.
5. Sept. 1, 2012: Illinois 24, Western Michigan 7
This one is personal for me. It was the first Illinois opener I had missed since the early 1990s. Bill Cubit, who would become Tim Beckman’s offensive coordinator in 2013, was the Broncos head coach.
6. Sept. 1, 2007: Missouri 40, Illinois 34
This is known to me as the “Eddie McGee game.” The backup came in for injured starter Juice Williams and led a comeback from a 37-13 deficit. The Tigers clinched the win at Edwards Jones Dome in St. Louis with Pig Brown’s late interception. McGee finished with 257 passing yards.
7. Aug. 30, 2008: Missouri 52, Illinois 42
Juice Williams threw for 451 yards and five touchdowns, including two each to Will Judson and Chris Duvalt. Both teams entered the game ranked in the Top 25 with the Tigers No. 6. Again, Missouri took a sizable early lead in St. Louis and again the Illini made it close.
8. Sept. 1, 1994: Washington State 10, Illinois 9
Dana Howard, John Holecek, Simeon Rice, Kevin Hardy and pals entered the game ranked No. 25. In a close, defensive matchup at half-filled Soldier Field (not a good home away from home for the Illini) Lou Tepper’s best team had a chance to win at the end. But Bret Scheuplein’s 57-yard field goal try at the buzzer was off the mark.
9. Sept. 5, 2015: Illinois 52, Kent State 3
Originally scheduled for Sept. 4, the game got shoved back a day because of lightning. In Bill Cubit’s lone opening day as Illini head coach, Wes Lunt threw four TD passes. The Illini took a 28-0 lead after one quarter and forced four turnovers by the Golden Flashes.
10. Sept. 3, 2016: Illinois 52, Murray State 3
In Lovie Smith’s first game as a college head coach, it looked like good times were ahead. Wes Lunt had a solid game, throwing for 226 yards and three scores. And tailback Kendrick Foster gained 118 yards and two TDs ... on just four carries.