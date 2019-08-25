College football writer Bob Asmussen ranks 10 must-see opening weekend games:
1. Oregon vs. Auburn
6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC
Dallas hosts the best matchup of the first week, featuring teams with College Football Playoff aspirations. The Ducks are my pick to take the Pac-12 and will move way up in the national polls if they can knock off the Tigers.
2. Georgia Tech at Clemson
7 p.m. Thursday, ACC Network
Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers are a near-unanimous pick to defend their national title. The really scary part: Lawrence is just a sophomore.
3. Northwestern at Stanford
3 p.m. Saturday, Fox
Team GPA in the battle of egghead schools: Really high. The future doctors and business tycoons can play football, too.
4. Boise State vs. Florida State
6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
The game is being played in “neutral” Jacksonville. In the old days, this would have been a chance for the Broncos to upset a power.
5. Houston at Oklahoma
6:30 p.m. Sunday, ABC
Will the Sooners have their third consecutive Heisman Trophy winning quarterback? It’s possible with former Alabama star Jalen Hurts under center.
6. Alabama vs. Duke
2:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC
The game is being played in Atlanta. Wonder if Nick Saban will make his guys walk from Tuscaloosa? I’m going to assume he is still angry with the way the Tide played in the title game.
7. Utah at BYU
9:15 p.m. Thursday, ESPN
These two schools really don’t like each other. Maybe in part because for a long time, BYU had the better national reputation. Not now, with the Utes entering as the ranked team.
8. Virginia Tech at Boston College
3 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
I like that the ACC opens with conference games, though the loser will have to play catchup the rest of the season.
9. Wisconsin at South Florida
6 p.m. Friday, ESPN
Remember last year when I foolishly ranked the Badgers No. 1 to start the season? This year, they start outside my Top 25.
10. Georgia at Vanderbilt
6:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network
We know Illini transfer tight end Luke Ford will be checking out his former team. And the rest of the Illini will want to see ex-teammate Ke’Shawn Vaughn, now a star with the Commodores.