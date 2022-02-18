Class 3A Champaign Central Regional
(2) Lincoln (22-8) vs. (6) Centennial (11-17)
7 p.m. Friday
His take: Taylor Rohrer‘s Railsplitters made quick work of Tamara Butler‘s Chargers in a Dec. 16 regular-season game, posting a 59-21 victory. But Centennial is playing with house money at this point after upsetting third-seeded Champaign Central in the semifinal round. The Chargers can frustrate Lincoln if they playsthe way it did for the first 20 minutes of that win over the Maroons on Monday night. Winning the game might be a different story.
His pick: Lincoln 55, Centennial 44.
Winner moves on to play: Springfield or Decatur MacArthur at 6 p.m. next Tuesday in a Lincoln Sectional semifinal game.
Class 3A Normal West Regional
(1) Mahomet-Seymour (27-4)
vs. (5) Bloomington (12-14)
7 p.m. Friday
His take: Garret Risley‘s Bulldogs have been on a tear since losing to Mattoon on Jan. 11, rattling off 12 consecutive victories that included a regional semifinal romp versus Rantoul on Monday. Austin Myers‘ Purple Raiders, meanwhile, needed to pull a minor upset on fourth-seeded Normal West in the semifinal round to get this far. Yes, M-S hasn’t won a regional title since 2005. But there’s no reason for that drought to continue this season.
His pick: Mahomet-Seymour 68, Bloomington 52.
Winner moves on to play: Rochester or Springfield Southeast at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in a Lincoln Sectional semifinal game.
Class 2A Arthur-Lovington-Atwood- Hammond Regional
(1) Pana (31-1) vs. (5) Unity (22-8)
7 p.m. Friday
His take: Bret McKinney‘s Panthers have faced limited resistance since losing to Lincoln on Nov. 26, winning all but two of their games by double figures. Dave Ellars‘ Rockets have followed a late-season slide by winning each of their last three games, including the regional semifinal versus host ALAH on Monday night. Unity does have some stellar athletes but will need to play its absolute best game of the season if it wants to pull a massive upset.
His pick: Pana 65, Unity 49.
Winner moves on to play: Fairfield or Marshall at 6 p.m. next Tuesday in a Monticello Sectional semifinal game.
Class 2A Clinton Regional(2) Paris (26-4) vs. (3) Clinton (27-5)
7 p.m. Friday
His take: This could be one of the top regional championship games in all of Class 2A. Dave Tingley‘s Tigers have been a model of consistency over the past several seasons and have played a legitimately challenging schedule. Josh Williams‘ Maroons are in the same boat, though they’ve come up short against most of their top opponents this season. Whichever team prevails here absolutely will have to earn it. Paris might have too much scoring balance to overcome, though.
His pick: Paris 55, Clinton 53.
Winner moves on to play: Teutopolis or Robinson at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in a Monticello Sectional semifinal game.
Class 2A Kankakee Bishop McNamara Regional(1) St. Joseph-Ogden (22-7)
vs. (6) Kankakee Bishop McNamara (14-16)
7 p.m. Friday
His take: Drew Arteaga‘s Spartans have blown out each of their last five opponents, with their smallest margin of victory in that time being 18 points. Curtis Crossley‘s Irish have gotten hot at the right time, winning each of their last three regular-season games before defeating fourth-seeded Iroquois West in a regional semifinal game on Monday night. SJ-O seems locked in despite a fairly weak regional draw, and that shouldn’t change despite drawing an unexpected foe.
His pick: St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Bishop McNamara 38.
Winner moves on to play: Peotone or Prairie Central at 6 p.m. next Tuesday in a Peotone Sectional semifinal game.
Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional
(2) Oakwood (15-16)
vs. (3) Paxton-Buckley-Loda (11-17)
7 p.m. Friday
His take: Stephanie Marsh‘s Comets might still be fighting to get above .500, but they’ve won 10 of their last 13 games. Nathan Lawler‘s Panthers went through a tough slide in January and early February, losing eight in a row before knocking off fifth-seeded Hoopeston Area in the regional semifinals on Monday night. This is one of the tougher local regional winners to pick, but PBL’s Illini Prairie Conference experience should set it apart.
His pick: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40, Oakwood 36.
Winner moves on to play: Fieldcrest or Seneca at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in a Peotone Sectional semifinal game.
Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional
(2) Peotone (26-4) vs. (3) Prairie Central (23-8) 7 p.m. Friday
His take: Steve Strough‘s Blue Devils opened the season with three losses in their first five games and have proven nearly unbeatable since. Similarly, Gabby Weber‘s Hawks began with a 1-3 record before putting together a strong run in both Illini Prairie Conference and nonconference play. Both of these teams significantly tested themselves during the regular season, but Prairie Central has the shooting chops to overwhelm many opponents.
His pick: Prairie Central 60, Peotone 55.
Winner moves on to play: St. Joseph-Ogden or Kankakee Bishop McNamara at 6 p.m. next Tuesday in a Peotone Sectional semifinal game.
Class 1A Cerro Gordo/Bement Regional
(1) Mt. Pulaski (27-5)
vs. (4) Cerro Gordo/Bement (19-11)
7 p.m. Friday
His take: Ryan McVickers‘ Hilltoppers own some impressive wins this season, including over quality Class 2A programs from Clinton and Prairie Central. Andrew Buhr‘s Broncos have rallied from a 1-4 start, which included a loss on Nov. 29 to Mt. Pulaski. CG/B has shown an ability to learn from past losses, defeating Warrensburg-Latham and Arcola in rematches earlier this season. It’ll be tough for them to repeat that here.
His pick: Mt. Pulaski 45, Cerro Gordo/Bement 35.
Winner moves on to play: Milford or Ridgview at 6 p.m. next Tuesday in a Blue Ridge sectional semifinal game.
Class 1A LeRoy Regional
(5) LeRoy (12-21)
vs. (6) St. Thomas More (16-12)
6 p.m. Friday
His take: Chris Houser‘s Panthers haven’t cobbled together any lengthy win streaks this season but have gotten the job done in key spots, such as their regional semifinal triumph versus third-seeded Heyworth. Erin Quarnstrom‘s Sabers were 8-10 on Jan. 17 but have played quite well since, including in a regional semifinal victory over second-seeded St. Teresa. STM’s Illini Prairie Conference pedigree will pay off here.
His pick: St. Thomas More 48, LeRoy 35.
Winner moves on to play: Watseka or Lexington at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in a Blue Ridge Sectional semifinal game.
Class 1A Meridian Regional
(3) Tuscola (23-6) vs. (8) Central A&M (7-20) 1 p.m. Saturday
His take: Not the anticipated final for this regional, but Brent Weakly‘s Raiders stunned second-seeded Salt Fork in the semifinal round. Tim Kohlbecker‘s Warriors have torn through their schedule since losing to Neoga on Dec. 29, winning all 11 of their games along the way. Tuscola knocked off Central A&M 40-15 during the regular season, and nothing suggested Kohlbecker’s squad will falter in the rematch.
His pick: Tuscola 45, Central A&M 20.
Winner moves on to play: Neoga or Altamont at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in a Tuscola Sectional semifinal game.
Class 1A Ridgeview Regional
(2) Milford (18-10) vs. (4) Ridgeview (22-8)
7 p.m. Friday
His take: These teams are trending in opposite directions of late. Tom Marshino‘s Bearcats lost their last three regular-season games, while Scot Ghere‘s Mustangs are winners of their last nine games. One of those nine was a 48-29 decision versus Milford on Feb. 7. Ridgeview has all of the momentum right now, and playing on its home court in Colfax should make Ghere’s bunch even more confident in their chances of winning hardware.
His pick: Ridgeview 45, Milford 37.
Winner moves on to play: Mt. Pulaski or Cerro Gordo/Bement at 6 p.m. next Tuesday in a Blue Ridge Sectional semifinal game.
Class 1A Tri-County Regional
(1) Tri-County (26-3) vs. (5) Arcola (17-13)
7 p.m. Friday
His take: Joe Morrisey‘s Titans are playing about as well as they did when they reached the Class 1A state tournament in 2019 and 2020, even with some of those key players long gone. Corey Roberts‘ Purple Riders have picked up quality wins of late over Cerro Gordo/Bement, Cumberland and (in the regional semifinal) Armstrong-Potomac. No offense to Arcola, but Tri-County should roll here on its home court in Hume. The Titans won a regular-season matchup by 31 points.
His pick: Tri-County 65, Arcola 40.
Winner moves on to play: Effingham St. Anthony or Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at 6 p.m. next Tuesday in a Tuscola Sectional semifinal game.
Class 1A Watseka Regional
(1) Watseka (24-4) vs. (3) Lexington (17-13)
7 p.m. Friday
His take: Barry Bauer‘s Warriors have been nearly invincible in 2022, with their only losses by a combined 13 points to Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Salt Fork. Bill Elias‘ Minutemen have done a great job limiting opposing points — even in losses — and allowed Grant Park just 14 points in the regional semifinals. Bauer’s athletes have a championship background that should serve them well here, and playing at home can’t be overlooked.
His pick: Watseka 42, Lexington 33.
Winner moves on to play: LeRoy or St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in a Blue Ridge Sectional semifinal game.