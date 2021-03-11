INDIANAPOLIS — The Illinois women’s basketball team looked like a completely different team during its victory against Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s game against Northwestern was more indicative of the Illini team that struggled throughout the regular season. That meant an exit from the Big Ten tournament for 12th-seeded Illinois.
A putrid first half — a complete reversal of what happened a day earlier against the Badgers — made any second-half comeback effort a moot point in the Illini’s 67-42 season-ending loss to the fifth-seeded Wildcats in the second round of the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“It was (Northwestern’s) defense,” Illini coach Nancy Fahey said after her program’s 13th consecutive loss to their in-state rival, including three defeats this season. “Actually, the third and fourth quarter is what we had drawn up as far as how we wanted to attack them. We honestly just didn’t do it (in the first half). A little bit of the quick turnaround was tough on some of our kids. But that’s part of what you have to do this time of year. It stayed tight. I think it was 4-2 for a while, but we just couldn’t get our offense on track those first two quarters, obviously.”
The loss meant Illinois (5-18) finished with the program’s fewest wins in a single season in its history, albeit in a pandemic-shortened season with the Illini playing 23 games — only the fourth time in program history Illinois has played 23 or fewer games in a season.
Northwestern (14-7) led 38-8 at the halftime break after Illinois shot 12 percent from the field in the game’s opening 20 minutes, making only 3 of 26 attempts, and had 15 first-half turnovers.
Neither team found a rhythm early, with the Illini and Wildcats combining to go 2 of 14 from the field in the opening four-plus minutes.
Then, Northwestern went to its defense to awaken its stagnant offense. It worked as five turnovers by the Illini in a stretch of five minutes, 36 seconds allowed Northwestern to take an 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Things only got worse for Illinois in the second quarter. The Illini missed all 11 of their shot attempts, committed another eight turnovers and scored their only two points on made free throws by Jada Peebles and Kennedi Myles.
“I think most definitely when it comes to scoring it comes from defense. One thing we weren’t able to do is get stops. That’s why that happened (in) the second quarter (where) we weren’t able to score,” said Myles, whose 10 points and nine rebounds led Illinois. “We had a bunch of turnovers. Our momentum goes by the way the game is going.
“If we’re getting scored on, that’s hard for us to score. If we were getting stops, it would be easier for us to score. Finding a way to get to that flow of stop, score, stop, score, instead of turnover, getting scored on, turnover, getting scored on, is something we got lulled into.”
Outscoring Northwestern 25-15 in the third quarter allowed the Illini to cut their deficit to 17 points, but the Wildcats had more than enough firepower down the stretch to put the game away.
Specifically from Lindsey Pulliam.
The three-time All-Big Ten selection scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the second half.
“It’s important (to win the first-round game), but as I told the team, ‘It’s important to get out of the 12 and 13 spot. You’re going to have to play a lot of basketball, and it’s quick turnarounds every day,’” Fahey said when asked about her takeaways from her fourth season at Illinois. “This is their first game (since) Northwestern didn’t play (Tuesday) night. As we take away from this, that’s a good win (against Wisconsin), but we have got to get ourselves in a different position this time of year.”