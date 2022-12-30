Illinois

Offense

Quarterback

Tommy DeVito

6-2, 210 pounds, Senior

Doubtful the Illini would have won eight games without the Syracuse transfer, who completed 70 percent of his passes with only four interceptions.

Running back

Reggie Love III

5-11, 205, Sophomore

No pressure, all he has to do is replace the school’s No. 2 career rusher Chase Brown. Love had a solid 4.7 yards per carry in limited time (59 tries).

Wide Receivers

Isaiah Williams

5-10, 180, Sophomore

Honorable mention All-Big Ten pick caught a career-high 72 passes for 595 yards and five scores.

Pat Bryant

6-3, 195, Sophomore

Bryant stands third on the team with 34 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns. He was the top downfield threat for DeVito in passing game (averaged 13 yards per grab) and could make a big play again on Monday.

Brian Hightower

6-3, 215, Junior

Currently second on the team with 37 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns. The Los Angeles native started his college career at Miami.

Tight end

Tip Reiman

6-5, 265, Sophomore

South Dakota native leads the Illini tight ends with 17 catches for 156 yards. His lone touchdown of the season and second of his career came at home against Virginia.

Left tackle

Julian Pearl

6-6, 315, Junior

Danville native is completing his third year as a starter. Considered a pro prospect because of his versatility, he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2022.

Left guard

Isaiah Adams

6-5, 315, Junior

Transfer from Garden City (Kan.) Community College, jumped into the starting lineup and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. Led the team in knockdowns.

Center

Alex Pihlstrom

6-6, 305, Senior

Converted tight end stepped in for longtime starter Doug Kramer (now with the Chicago Bears) and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. Smart guy is an Academic All-Big Ten honoree and has become a key cog in the veteran-laden offensive line.

Right guard

Zy Crisler

6-6, 330, Sophomore

Transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College earned All-Big Ten honorable mention after starting all 12 games in the regular season. Crisler will be a buildling block for future offensive lines.

Right tackle

Alex Palczewski

6-6, 315, Senior

His 64 career starts are a Big Ten record. Named to multiple All-American teams his final season, including a first-team nod from Sporting News. Third-team pick by The Associated Press.

Defense

Defensive tackles

Johnny Newton

6-2, 295, Sophomore

Jer’Zhan earned second-team All-American honors from The Associated Press after leading the team in sacks (5 1/2) and tackles for loss (13). The Florida native leads the nation in quarterback hits. Considered to have great potential as a pro.

Keith Randolph Jr.

6-5, 305, Sophomore

Belleville West product, a standout basketball player in high school, will have a career in the NFL. Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. Going into the bowl, he is second on the team in tackles for loss and sacks.

Nose tackle

Calvin Avery

6-2, 325, Senior

Highly touted recruit from Dallas made a major impact in his final season, occupying offensive linemen and freeing up his teammates to make tackles behind the line. Enters the bowl with a career-best 24 tackles this season.

Outside linebackers

Seth Coleman

6-5, 240, Sophomore

Floridian earned All-Big Ten honorable mention after finishing among the team leaders in quarterback hurries and sacks. Saved his best for Iowa, when he had two sacks, four quarterback hurries, five tackles and a pass breakup.

Gabe Jacas

6-3, 265, Freshman

Floridian earned Freshman All-American honors after recording four sacks as a rookie. Only the great Simeon Rice had more his first year. Has 31 tackles going into the bowl.

Inside linebackers

Tarique Barnes

6-1, 230, Junior

Memphis product earned All-Big Ten honorable mention after finishing third on the team in tackles for loss. Made 40 stops going into the bowl.

Isaac Darkangelo

6-1, 230, Senior

Transfer from Northern Michigan earned Al-Big Ten honorable mention. Enters the bowl as the team leader with 66 tackles. He is fourth on the team in tackles for loss.

Cornerbacks

Xavier Scott

5-11, 185, Freshman

Another of the Floridians on the roster, the Riviera Beach product will try to help fill the void left by All-American Devon Witherspoon, a likely NFL first-round draft pick who opted out of the bowl.

Tyler Strain

5-9, 180, Freshman

His hometown Pace is not just around the corner from Tampa. More like 456 miles away in the state’s panhandle. Strain picked off two passes and had 10 tackles in 11 games.

Safeties

Matthew Bailey

6-2, 205, Freshman

Moline native will always remember his performance against Virginia, when he had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and an interception. He got his second pick of the season against Iowa. In the bowl lineup for Sydney Brown, who opted out of the game.

Kendall Smith

6-1, 205, Senior

Special teams standout made the most of his first extended duty on defense. Ranks third in the Big Ten with four interceptions. Earned All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Mississippi State

Offense

Quarterback

Will Rogers

6-2, 210 pounds, Junior

The SEC career completions leader holds school records for career yards and touchdowns. Rogers has 34 touchdown passes this season with just six interceptions.

Running back

Jo’quavious Marks

5-10, 210, Junior

Atlanta native leads the team in rushing with 532 yards and nine touchdown. Also a threat out of the backfield as a receiver currently third on the team with 45 grabs for another 274 yards.

Wide ReceiverS

Lideatrick Griffin

5-10, 185, Junior

The Philadelphia, Miss., native is sixth on the team with 35 receptions for 449 yards. He has four touchdown catches going into the bowl.

Rufus Harvey

5-10, 165, Sophomore

Harvey didn’t have to travel far to play in the SEC. He is a Starkville High School product. Leads the team with 50 catches for 472 yards. He has three touchdown receptions.

Austin Williams

6-3, 205, Senior

The Ocean Springs, Miss., product is seventh on the team with 32 catches for 259 yards. He is second on the team with five touchdown receptions.

Caleb Ducking

6-5, 200, Senior

Rolling Fork, Miss., native enters the bowl fourth on the team with 44 receptions for 467 yards, which is third on the team. Leads the Bulldogs with eight touchdown grabs.

LEFT TACKLE

Kwatrivous Johnson

6-7, 320, Senior

Greenwood, Miss., native helped the team gain 547 yards against Memphis and was the top-rated blocker against Arizona.

LEFT GUARD

Nick Jones

6-3, 300, Junior

Transfer from East Mississippi Community College started one game in 2021 after his transfer to Starkville. Has appeared in all 12 games this season for the Bulldogs.

ceNTER

LaQuinston Sharp

6-3, 310, Senior

Also an East Mississippi C.C. transfer, Sharp has been the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times in 2022.

RIGHT GUARD

Cole Smith

6-3, 305, Senior

After playing his freshman season at LSU, Smith returned to his home state. It has been a good move with Smith becoming a three-year starter.

RIGHT TACKLE

Kameron Jones

6-5, 315, Senior

Another Starkville High product redshirted as a freshman and didn’t play in his second season, but has been a starter ever since.

Bob Asmussen

Defense

DEFENSIVE End

Jordan Davis

6-4, 270, Senior

Memphis native enters the bowl with 26 tackles, including 21/2 for loss.

Nose tackle

Cameron Young

6-3, 315, Senior

Crosby, Miss., native is ninth on the team with 35 tackles, including two for loss. He had 51 tackles in 2021.

DEFENSIVE Tackle

Jaden Crumedy

6-5, 315, Senior

Three-year starter didn’t take the field until the final third of the season. He recorded 11 tackles, including 31/2 for loss.

Outside linebackers

Tyrus Wheat

6-2, 260, Senior

Leads the team with six sacks and has 101/2 tackles for loss. Enters the bowl with 53 tackles this season, which is fifth on the team. Louisiana native transferred from Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) C.C.

Jett Johnson

6-2, 235, Graduate

Tupelo, Miss., product had 13 tackles agianst Memphis. Enters the bowl with 103 stops, good for second on the team and just five behind the leader. He has seven tackles for loss, including one sack.

Middle linebacker

Nathaniel Watson

6-2, 240, Senior

Alabama native leads the team in tackles with 108, including 11 for loss. He is second on the team with five sacks and returned his lone interception 51 yards. Had a career-best 17 tackles against Kentucky.

Cornerbacks

Decamerion Richardson

6-2, 190, Junior

Third on the team with 78 tackles. Louisiana native had 11 in two games, against LSU and Kentucky. He returned a blocked field goal 50 yards for a touchdown against Texas A&M.

Emmmanuel Forbes

6-0, 180, Junior

After originally opting out, the NFL-bound star will play against Illinois. In his career, he has 14 interceptions and returned six for touchdowns, an FBS record.

Safeties

Collin Duncan

6-0, 210, Senior

The Alabama native is fourth on the team with 55 tackles, including 31/2 for los and two sacks. He has one interception, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups.

Jalen Green

6-1, 200, Senior

One of the Texans on the team, he enters the bowl sixth on the team with 47 tackles. Tied for second on the team with two interceptions.

Nickelback

Jackie Matthews

6-0, 190, Senior

Alabama native began his career at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC before transfer to West Virginia, where he was a part-time starter. Seventh on the team in tackles with 43.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

College Football Reporter/Columnist

