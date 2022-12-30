Illinois
Offense
Quarterback
Tommy DeVito
6-2, 210 pounds, Senior
Doubtful the Illini would have won eight games without the Syracuse transfer, who completed 70 percent of his passes with only four interceptions.
Running back
Reggie Love III
5-11, 205, Sophomore
No pressure, all he has to do is replace the school’s No. 2 career rusher Chase Brown. Love had a solid 4.7 yards per carry in limited time (59 tries).
Wide Receivers
Isaiah Williams
5-10, 180, Sophomore
Honorable mention All-Big Ten pick caught a career-high 72 passes for 595 yards and five scores.
Pat Bryant
6-3, 195, Sophomore
Bryant stands third on the team with 34 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns. He was the top downfield threat for DeVito in passing game (averaged 13 yards per grab) and could make a big play again on Monday.
Brian Hightower
6-3, 215, Junior
Currently second on the team with 37 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns. The Los Angeles native started his college career at Miami.
Tight end
Tip Reiman
6-5, 265, Sophomore
South Dakota native leads the Illini tight ends with 17 catches for 156 yards. His lone touchdown of the season and second of his career came at home against Virginia.
Left tackle
Julian Pearl
6-6, 315, Junior
Danville native is completing his third year as a starter. Considered a pro prospect because of his versatility, he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2022.
Left guard
Isaiah Adams
6-5, 315, Junior
Transfer from Garden City (Kan.) Community College, jumped into the starting lineup and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. Led the team in knockdowns.
Center
Alex Pihlstrom
6-6, 305, Senior
Converted tight end stepped in for longtime starter Doug Kramer (now with the Chicago Bears) and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. Smart guy is an Academic All-Big Ten honoree and has become a key cog in the veteran-laden offensive line.
Right guard
Zy Crisler
6-6, 330, Sophomore
Transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College earned All-Big Ten honorable mention after starting all 12 games in the regular season. Crisler will be a buildling block for future offensive lines.
Right tackle
Alex Palczewski
6-6, 315, Senior
His 64 career starts are a Big Ten record. Named to multiple All-American teams his final season, including a first-team nod from Sporting News. Third-team pick by The Associated Press.
Defense
Defensive tackles
Johnny Newton
6-2, 295, Sophomore
Jer’Zhan earned second-team All-American honors from The Associated Press after leading the team in sacks (5 1/2) and tackles for loss (13). The Florida native leads the nation in quarterback hits. Considered to have great potential as a pro.
Keith Randolph Jr.
6-5, 305, Sophomore
Belleville West product, a standout basketball player in high school, will have a career in the NFL. Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. Going into the bowl, he is second on the team in tackles for loss and sacks.
Nose tackle
Calvin Avery
6-2, 325, Senior
Highly touted recruit from Dallas made a major impact in his final season, occupying offensive linemen and freeing up his teammates to make tackles behind the line. Enters the bowl with a career-best 24 tackles this season.
Outside linebackers
Seth Coleman
6-5, 240, Sophomore
Floridian earned All-Big Ten honorable mention after finishing among the team leaders in quarterback hurries and sacks. Saved his best for Iowa, when he had two sacks, four quarterback hurries, five tackles and a pass breakup.
Gabe Jacas
6-3, 265, Freshman
Floridian earned Freshman All-American honors after recording four sacks as a rookie. Only the great Simeon Rice had more his first year. Has 31 tackles going into the bowl.
Inside linebackers
Tarique Barnes
6-1, 230, Junior
Memphis product earned All-Big Ten honorable mention after finishing third on the team in tackles for loss. Made 40 stops going into the bowl.
Isaac Darkangelo
6-1, 230, Senior
Transfer from Northern Michigan earned Al-Big Ten honorable mention. Enters the bowl as the team leader with 66 tackles. He is fourth on the team in tackles for loss.
Cornerbacks
Xavier Scott
5-11, 185, Freshman
Another of the Floridians on the roster, the Riviera Beach product will try to help fill the void left by All-American Devon Witherspoon, a likely NFL first-round draft pick who opted out of the bowl.
Tyler Strain
5-9, 180, Freshman
His hometown Pace is not just around the corner from Tampa. More like 456 miles away in the state’s panhandle. Strain picked off two passes and had 10 tackles in 11 games.
Safeties
Matthew Bailey
6-2, 205, Freshman
Moline native will always remember his performance against Virginia, when he had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and an interception. He got his second pick of the season against Iowa. In the bowl lineup for Sydney Brown, who opted out of the game.
Kendall Smith
6-1, 205, Senior
Special teams standout made the most of his first extended duty on defense. Ranks third in the Big Ten with four interceptions. Earned All-Big Ten honorable mention.
Mississippi State
Offense
Quarterback
Will Rogers
6-2, 210 pounds, Junior
The SEC career completions leader holds school records for career yards and touchdowns. Rogers has 34 touchdown passes this season with just six interceptions.
Running back
Jo’quavious Marks
5-10, 210, Junior
Atlanta native leads the team in rushing with 532 yards and nine touchdown. Also a threat out of the backfield as a receiver currently third on the team with 45 grabs for another 274 yards.
Wide ReceiverS
Lideatrick Griffin
5-10, 185, Junior
The Philadelphia, Miss., native is sixth on the team with 35 receptions for 449 yards. He has four touchdown catches going into the bowl.
Rufus Harvey
5-10, 165, Sophomore
Harvey didn’t have to travel far to play in the SEC. He is a Starkville High School product. Leads the team with 50 catches for 472 yards. He has three touchdown receptions.
Austin Williams
6-3, 205, Senior
The Ocean Springs, Miss., product is seventh on the team with 32 catches for 259 yards. He is second on the team with five touchdown receptions.
Caleb Ducking
6-5, 200, Senior
Rolling Fork, Miss., native enters the bowl fourth on the team with 44 receptions for 467 yards, which is third on the team. Leads the Bulldogs with eight touchdown grabs.
LEFT TACKLE
Kwatrivous Johnson
6-7, 320, Senior
Greenwood, Miss., native helped the team gain 547 yards against Memphis and was the top-rated blocker against Arizona.
LEFT GUARD
Nick Jones
6-3, 300, Junior
Transfer from East Mississippi Community College started one game in 2021 after his transfer to Starkville. Has appeared in all 12 games this season for the Bulldogs.
ceNTER
LaQuinston Sharp
6-3, 310, Senior
Also an East Mississippi C.C. transfer, Sharp has been the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times in 2022.
RIGHT GUARD
Cole Smith
6-3, 305, Senior
After playing his freshman season at LSU, Smith returned to his home state. It has been a good move with Smith becoming a three-year starter.
RIGHT TACKLE
Kameron Jones
6-5, 315, Senior
Another Starkville High product redshirted as a freshman and didn’t play in his second season, but has been a starter ever since.
Bob Asmussen
Defense
DEFENSIVE End
Jordan Davis
6-4, 270, Senior
Memphis native enters the bowl with 26 tackles, including 21/2 for loss.
Nose tackle
Cameron Young
6-3, 315, Senior
Crosby, Miss., native is ninth on the team with 35 tackles, including two for loss. He had 51 tackles in 2021.
DEFENSIVE Tackle
Jaden Crumedy
6-5, 315, Senior
Three-year starter didn’t take the field until the final third of the season. He recorded 11 tackles, including 31/2 for loss.
Outside linebackers
Tyrus Wheat
6-2, 260, Senior
Leads the team with six sacks and has 101/2 tackles for loss. Enters the bowl with 53 tackles this season, which is fifth on the team. Louisiana native transferred from Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) C.C.
Jett Johnson
6-2, 235, Graduate
Tupelo, Miss., product had 13 tackles agianst Memphis. Enters the bowl with 103 stops, good for second on the team and just five behind the leader. He has seven tackles for loss, including one sack.
Middle linebacker
Nathaniel Watson
6-2, 240, Senior
Alabama native leads the team in tackles with 108, including 11 for loss. He is second on the team with five sacks and returned his lone interception 51 yards. Had a career-best 17 tackles against Kentucky.
Cornerbacks
Decamerion Richardson
6-2, 190, Junior
Third on the team with 78 tackles. Louisiana native had 11 in two games, against LSU and Kentucky. He returned a blocked field goal 50 yards for a touchdown against Texas A&M.
Emmmanuel Forbes
6-0, 180, Junior
After originally opting out, the NFL-bound star will play against Illinois. In his career, he has 14 interceptions and returned six for touchdowns, an FBS record.
Safeties
Collin Duncan
6-0, 210, Senior
The Alabama native is fourth on the team with 55 tackles, including 31/2 for los and two sacks. He has one interception, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups.
Jalen Green
6-1, 200, Senior
One of the Texans on the team, he enters the bowl sixth on the team with 47 tackles. Tied for second on the team with two interceptions.
Nickelback
Jackie Matthews
6-0, 190, Senior
Alabama native began his career at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC before transfer to West Virginia, where he was a part-time starter. Seventh on the team in tackles with 43.