WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Illinois’ place in the Big Ten regular-season title hunt is an active topic of conversation. Not that it’s one coach Brad Underwood is nurturing in the Illini locker room.
So are the Illinois players aware of where they stand in the Big Ten? Absolutely. Do the Illini give much priority to that fact? Not so much.
“We know we’re in first,” Underwood said Tuesday. “It’s all you guys talk about. It’s all anybody talks about. I can’t keep our guys form hearing that, so we address it, but we’re not talking about. It would be a death sentence to do that.”
Illinois (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) enters Wednesday’s 6 p.m. game at Rutgers (15-9, 9-5) alone in first place in the league standings even after splitting games last week against Purdue and Northwestern. The Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4) and Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4) are a half-game back of the Illini, with Ohio State (16-6, 9-4), Michigan State (18-7, 9-5) and the Scarlet Knights all within two games of Illinois.
Limited conversations about their current standing aside, the Illinois players know what the goal is at the end of this three-week stretch run before the Big Ten tournament on March 9-13 in Indianapolis. A Big Ten regular-season title has been Illinois’ target since the season started. Probably since Michigan claimed last year’s despite playing three fewer games in a pandemic-altered season.
“Just go out there and win; that’s all you can do,” Illinois sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins said. “Leave everything out there. There’s six games left. Just go out there and play hard every night. Every team is going to be coming for us.
“Every team is going to throw their best game at us. So go out there and give it your all. We deserve one, too. We deserve a Big Ten title.”
Underwood won’t be moved off his “one-game at-a-time” mindset. He said he’ll wait until the end of the regular season to figure out where his team stands.
“We’ve got three weeks left, and the next one’s at Rutgers,” Underwood said. “To look forward to anything, we’ll tally them up at the end and see where we’re at. … Every game in this league is so hard.”
Where Illinois stands now is in prime position to match the banner from last season’s Big Ten tournament title with one for a regular-season championship. Games Wednesday at Rutgers and Saturday at No. 19 Michigan State provide an opportunity to create separation.
Run-of-the-mill teams can win at home. Title chasers win on the road like the Illini have already done this season at Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Indiana.
It’s what Illinois did down the stretch in the 2020-21 season to finish with the most wins in the Big Ten albeit without the title to go with it. The Illini won at Indiana, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State in the final month en route to their Big Ten tournament championship and No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
“We learned the importance of taking care of business at home, and, if you know us and our identity on the road, we’re road warriors,” Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said. “The road wins are really important in this league. We emphasized the impotence of every game. I think everybody was locked in. It’s about not slacking off and losing a bad game, a game you should have won. Those kind of things keep building emphasizing points of winning, executing and finishing the job.”
Finishing the job this season will be easier with a level of play more like what Illinois did in the first half Sunday against Northwestern than what the Illini did in the second. Even beating the Wildcats 73-66 left Illinois frustrated.
“I think we did a poor job of taking care of the ball and executing our offense,” Cockburn said. “It was definitely frustrating for me. I had a career high in turnovers (with six). It’s about focusing and trying to slow the game down and not rushing stuff and being strong with the ball. We’re going to go back to the drawing board and look at what we did wrong and get better.”
Hawkins was in agreement with Cockburn. There’s plenty for Illinois to clean up on the court in the final three weeks to hit its peak and try to give the program its first Big Ten regular-season championship since the 2004-05 season.
“Limiting turnovers is a big key,” Hawkins said. “Those turnovers lead to transition points, and our defense isn’t so great in transition. Our defense is really good in the half court, though. Limiting turnovers. Making the right plays. Knowing when to take shots. And no scouting report mistakes.”