with No. 13 seed Chattanooga for a first-round game in Pittsburgh. Beat writer Scott Richey has a closer look at the Mocs and the host \city:
How they got here
Chattanooga has already had a dose of March madness thanks to its run in the Southern Conference tournament. The Mocs were the No. 1 seed in the tournament thanks to winning the regular season title, but they had to fend off Furman in the tourney title game. Fend off as in eke out a 64-63 overtime win thanks to a game-winning buzzer beater from senior guard David Jean-Baptiste.
Remember him?
The Mocs’ best player might sound a little familiar. Malachi Smith, who transferred to Chattanooga from Wright State ahead of the 2019-20 season (which he redshirted), played three seasons at Belleville East and his senior year of high school at Belleville West. It was with the latter that he teamed up with E.J. Liddell and Keith Randolph to help the Maroons win a second straight Class 4A state title. Now Smith, who went from Horizon League All-Freshman honors at Wright State to a two-time All-SoCon honoree and this year’s SoCon Player of the Year, is a load to slow down. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard is averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists this year, while shooting 50.5 percent overall, 41.5 percent from three-point range and 83.2 percent at the free throw line.
Not so great history
Illinois and Chattanooga have played twice previously, and the Mocs are 2-0 in the series. Chattanooga’s most recent win came in an 81-77 victory on Nov. 21, 2015, in Springfield because State Farm Center had not yet been reopened. The Mocs’ first ever win against the Illini, though, came on a much bigger stage and was significantly more memorable. The two teams met in the second round of the 1997 NCAA tournament, with No. 14-seeded Chattanooga outscoring Illinois 20-4 in the final 7 1/2 minutes for a 75-63 upset victory.
Where they’ll play
The first two rounds of the NCAA tournament will be played at PPG Paints Arena in downtown Pittsburgh. It’s the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins and has been open for more than a decade. Both the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne basketball programs have dedicated locker rooms in PPG Paints Arena, and it briefly served as the home arena for Robert Morris in the 2018-19 season. The arena seats 19,000 for basketball.
Out and about
There’s more to do in Pittsburgh than just watch basketball this week. Art and history lovers can check out the Andy Warhol Museum and Carnegie Museum of Natural History. History buffs can also visit Point State Park, which is a historical site of forts used both in the French and Indian and Revolutionary wars. Other potential road trip stops include the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Mount Washington and Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.