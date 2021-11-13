ARCOLA — Beau Edwards wasn’t part of Arcola football’s Week 8 game versus Villa Grove on Oct. 15. The senior found himself in COVID-19 protocol, and the Purple Riders had to roll on without him.
Nick Lindsey’s team prevailed 28-0, which certainly had to please Edwards from afar.
But Edwards also was itching to wear his pads once again. Something none of the Arcola athletes got to do in Week 9 following a forfeit by scheduled opponent Argenta-Oreana.
“He was texting me, calling me the whole time he was out, just champing at the bit to get back,” Lindsey said. “When he did, he’s a huge difference-maker, not only offensively but defensively. He’s a high-motor kid that goes 100 percent all the time.”
Edwards’ return to the lineup has kept the Purple Riders, well, riding high.
The quarterback/defensive back will lead fifth-seeded Arcola (9-2) into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. Class 1A quarterfinal home game against ninth-seeded Central A&M (8-3) at Thomas-Bradford Field.
Edwards has thrown for 267 yards and six touchdowns on top of rushing for 122 yards and two scores across the Purple Riders’ first two playoff games, triumphs over 12th-seeded West Central and 13th-seeded Brown County. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior chipped in 21 tackles and one fumble recovery defensively in those wins.
“We were really confident in ourselves, and it showed on the field,” Edwards said. “I’m really proud of the team, really proud of how we’ve executed everything.”
Edwards was best known during the condensed 2021 spring campaign for intercepting opposing passes. He picked off 10 passes in just five games en route to First Team All-State and First Team All-Area honors from The News-Gazette. But Edwards played receiver on offense in the spring, hauling in 26 receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns. Three-year starting quarterback Beau Jones’ graduation meant someone new would need to run the offense this fall. And Lindsey didn’t have an heir apparent waiting in the wings.
So the fifth-year Arcola coach turned to the hyper-athletic Edwards, who ranked 10th in the 1,600-meter run and 11th in the high jump at last season’s Class 1A boys’ track and field state meet.
“I knew that we’d lost a quarterback, but I didn’t know who was going to be the next one,” Edwards said. “I didn’t expect it to be me.”
Edwards actually took some quarterback repetitions as an eighth-grader and freshman, but nothing to the extent he’s experienced in the Purple Riders’ last 11 games.
“He’s developed tremendously,” Lindsey said. “He’s always been a leader. He’s always been a winner. And that’s probably the main decision why we wanted to put him at quarterback.”
Edwards displayed a decent penchant for passing even as Arcola opened the season with two defeats. He threw for 145 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 20-7 loss to rival Tuscola as well as 96 yards, one touchdown and one pick in a 49-34 setback versus Class 3A quarterfinalist Reed-Custer.
Not mindblowing statistics. But considering he was just settling into the varsity quarterback role — against two challenging foes, no less — it was a steady building block.
Edwards said he benefited from one particular play in the Week 1 game.
“Pinned deep on the 5 (yard line) against Tuscola, when I threw the ball to Grant (Wilson) for a touchdown,” Edwards said. “It definitely boosted my confidence quite a bit. ... Earlier in the year, it was just nerves. I could throw the ball in practice perfectly fine, but when it comes to game time the nerves get to me. But I think I’ve adjusted pretty well to the atmosphere.”
Lindsey agrees, saying “I feel comfortable calling anything” in the Purple Riders’ playbook when it comes to Edwards.
“You can tell things are starting to slow down,” Lindsey said. “He’s making reads now and putting people in the right spot.”
Junior lineman Harley Dewey said he’s seen Edwards exude more confidence as the season has played out.
“He’s definitely turned into one heck of a quarterback,” Dewey said. “(Against Brown County) there was a touchdown pass to Tanner (Thomas) that he was getting tackled while throwing the ball and he still threw it 30-some odd yards.”
Edwards and Thomas, a freshman, have developed a solid rapport in Arcola’s passing game. Of Edwards’ 52 completions, 842 yards and 15 touchdowns passing, Thomas accounts for 27 catches, 521 yards and 11 scores.
“We’ve actually been neighbors,” Edwards said. “We used to play around with the ball when we were both younger.”
There will be a bit more on the line whenever Edwards and Thomas are able to connect Saturday afternoon against Central A&M.
The Purple Riders are seeking their first semifinal appearance since they won the 2015 Class 1A state championship.
“He’s got to be able to control the tempo,” Lindsey said of Edwards. “He’s got to play with emotion but not let emotions take over him. He’ll be huge for us in the run game, and if it’s supposed to be cold and windy, he’s got a strong enough arm that he can cut through the wind with throwing the ball, too.”