FISHER — Jake Palmer is troubled by some of the chatter he hears regarding high school sports these days.
Not about different talking points surrounding how they might take place in Illinois amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s willing to consider all available options, options which the IHSA Board of Directors is set to make a decision on during a meeting on Wednesday.
But the fifth-year Fisher football coach gets a little irritated when he hears comments about how high school sports aren’t important during a time in history when a pandemic is ongoing.
That high school sports is something to be left on the backburner.
Palmer acknowledges football games are just that — games — but also said he wants people to know those and other prep activities are more than just a way for kids to spend some time each day.
“That’s what a lot of people who maybe aren’t plugged into high school sports or don’t spend a ton of time around it (don’t understand),” Palmer said. “This is not one season to these kids. It’s not just a couple games. This is something that they’ve spent hundreds and maybe thousands of hours preparing for their high school careers.”
Palmer, who has compiled a 23-18 record with the Bunnies and has taken Fisher to three Class 1A playoff appearances, feels especially strongly for all seniors, some of whom will never play organized or competitive sports again after high school.
Many of those individuals, now high school graduates, were dealt a blow when the 2020 IHSA spring sports state series was canceled in April because of the pandemic, and Palmer is hopeful to avoid a similar fate for seniors this upcoming fall.
“The amount of time that our football players have spent in the weight room and out on the practice field all culminates to that moment ... to be able to have that opportunity to go out and play in front of your hometown and community,” Palmer said. “That’s definitely frustrating, I know, to coaches and athletes when you have times where people are dismissive of, ‘Oh, it’s just a sports season.’
“In the grand scheme of things, it definitely is. We have to, number one, worry about our children’s health and safety. But it’s also something that these kids, it means a lot to them and it means a lot to the communities they play in.”