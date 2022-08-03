FISHER — Collin Kuhlmann was finishing a work shift and preparing to head out of town for a vacation when he received a message from Carrick MacDonald.
The first-year Fisher football coach needed to speak with Kuhlmann, the lone senior on his 2022 roster.
Though Kuhlmann was aware the Bunnies had been struggling with player turnout, he likely couldn’t have prepared himself to hear what MacDonald had to say.
“I remember walking in there, and he starts off by saying, ‘I’m sorry this has to happen,’” Kuhlmann recalled.
MacDonald then informed Kuhlmann that Fisher officials were considering a junior varsity-only season for the Bunnies this fall. It’s a decision that came to pass Monday.
Fisher has bowed out of its previously-scheduled nine varsity games between August and October, and instead will focus solely on junior varsity games for its roster of barely more than 20 athletes amid safety concerns.
“At first I was like, ‘Man, this sucks,’” Kuhlmann said Tuesday afternoon while attending The News-Gazette’s first-ever high school football media days event. “It’s not fair. I’m the only senior that wants to play. Why am I getting punished for it?”
But there’s a reason MacDonald describes Kuhlmann, an offensive lineman and linebacker, as immeasurably mature and “a joy to coach.”
“After I took a second, looked at the bigger picture, I understood that it’s just what you’ve got to do,” Kuhlmann said. “Life’s like that. You’ve just got to roll with it.
“I’m definitely disappointed, for sure. But it’s all on good terms. The future of the program depends on it, so I’m willing to sacrifice a regular senior season for the future of the program.”
Kuhlmann is joined on Fisher’s roster by five juniors, one of whom has yet to play a game of high school football. Aiden Cheek and Jacob Patterson are two of the other four juniors who possess previous playing experience.
“We’re really upset about it, but ... everything happens for a reason,” said Cheek, an offensive lineman and linebacker. “It’s kind of just setting up for the future. We’re going to keep treating it like it’s just a regular varsity season.”
“It’s going to be very exciting to see how these underclassmen can really handle this type of adversity,” added Patterson, a lineman. “We need to really take this as an opportunity to make the best out of it — not taking plays off, working as hard as we can and showing (the underclassmen) a little bit of what we do.”
The Bunnies compiled a 1-8 record last season under Jake Palmer, who stepped aside as coach following the season to focus on his duties as the principal at Fisher Grade School.
Fisher’s roster had 27 athletes at the start of the season last fall, and seven of those individuals were seniors. MacDonald will send many sophomores and even some freshmen onto the field as junior varsity starters this fall. It’s his inaugural season as the Bunnies’ coach after accepting the job out of Louisiana earlier this year.
“Coach is going to show Fisher what he’s capable of, even with the power he has right now, the team being so young,” Kuhlmann said. “We only have a little bit of time to show (the underclassmen) what’s going on, and he’s introducing a new system to the program — a whole new system.”
Patterson is impressed by what he’s seen out of Fisher’s younger faces during summer training sessions.
“They have so much potential,” he said. “There are so many kids who are super, super strong for their age, or super fast, and they just have so many strides they could take during this season to prepare them for next year.”
Patterson also anticipates the Bunnies’ football-loving community — which experienced a pair of Class 1A postseason victories across the team’s 2018 and 2019 seasons — will throw its weight behind a junior varsity-only schedule.
“It makes me very proud of where I come from,” he said. “Even though there’s a little hiccup in what’s going on, all our families and friends ... would still come out and be supportive and be there for all of us.”
“We can get through this little hurrah, and maybe next year it’ll be better,” Cheek added. “(We’re) going out there and living up every moment, just trying to have fun and do good.”
For Kuhlmann, there is no next season to look forward to as a high school player. So he’s relishing the chance to play football for the Bunnies during the next three months.
“Putting on this jersey for one more season is really important to me,” he said while sporting an orange jersey with black sleeves and white lettering and numbering. “It’s all I wanted, at least. Even if we weren’t going to play a season at all, I was like, ‘Just let me wear it one more time.’”