FISHER — Carrick MacDonald's first season coaching Fisher football will look far different than anything else he's experienced roaming the gridiron sidelines.
"This will be the first time since 2015 that I'm not going to spend my fall on the field Friday night," MacDonald said. "It's obviously not what you want to have. It sucks."
Fisher officials announced Monday that the Bunnies will forgo their 2022 varsity football season, citing low athlete turnout and safety concerns as major reasons for the dropping of nine scheduled contests.
MacDonald will oversee his 23-strong roster in junior varsity action instead. His lineup presently includes just one senior — offensive lineman/linebacker Collin Kuhlmann — and five juniors. The school's enrollment is listed at 176 on the IHSA website.
"When I took the job, I kind of knew what I was getting myself into, for the most part," said MacDonald, who was hired out of Louisiana last May. "We can go out there, play a varsity season, go 0-9 and potentially lose kids because they spent an entire offseason working hard to get their butts kicked.
"Very rarely does a 14-year-old beat an 18-year-old in a fight. ... Our entire team isn't freshmen, but a lot of the kids that are going to be playing are."
This will mark the first school year since 1990 in which Fisher doesn't field a varsity football team.
Bunnies athletic director Cody Diskin said district officials knew athlete turnout could be an issue around this time.
"If you followed Fisher Bunnie football last year, we ended some games with only 17 guys out there," Diskin said. "When (the younger athletes) were in (Junior Football League), they didn't have a varsity season at the JFL level. We saw that even back when they were in seventh or eighth grade."
Even so, this decision marks a stark contrast to some of Fisher's recent high school football results.
Under the direction of Jake Palmer, the Bunnies qualified for the Class 1A postseason three times between 2016 and 2021. They finished 8-3 in both 2018 and 2019, winning one playoff game each time.
Palmer resigned the coaching role after the fall 2021 season to focus on his duties as Fisher Grade School principal.
"In 1A football ... it's like a roller coaster, up and down at times," Diskin said. "We've been at our highest points in our program. Right now, it's all about safety concerns, and we hope to build that back up to get back to our highest point."
Diskin said the district is not considering a shift to 8-man football at this time. It's something several of Illinois' small schools have turned to in recent years, including Blue Ridge, Milford/Cissna Park, St. Thomas More and Schlarman locally.
"Right now we have to give up our varsity schedule, which is tough, but we know that's best for our kids," Diskin said. "All of the kids are still going to be able to play at the JV level, so they're not losing the game of football. They're just losing the varsity schedule.
"We think this is our best bet. We hope to save 11-man football here and continue 11-man football, which we have a great tradition of."
MacDonald said he's spent time visiting prospective athletes' homes and sending them phone calls and text messages in an effort to grow his team's roster.
But he believes the turbulent 2021 calendar year — in which IHSA football programs were able to contest a six-game spring season followed by a traditional fall campaign — dealt a blow to small-school football in particular.
"The COVID stuff, I'm realizing every single day, more and more, the impact it had on football in this state," MacDonald said. "A lot of kids got burned out. You practice and work toward a spring season, and you've got to turn around and do it all over again. ... That's maybe why some of them don't want to come play."
MacDonald said seven eligible individuals from last season's team opted not to return this year for a variety of reasons.
Kuhlmann obviously wasn't one of those athletes.
"He's actually the first person I spoke to whenever this entire discussion came up," MacDonald said. "Collin is an unbelievably mature young man. ... He's made it clear he doesn't want anybody to feel sorry.
"(I told him) it's your call if you want to play or not (in a JV-only schedule). And he's like, 'I want to play.' The kid loves football. ... He's more worried about the future of the program than his senior season."
The official decision came down in the midst of the annual IHSA moratorium week, so MacDonald wasn't able to meet with all of his players in person to address the matter.
"Our school district has been in constant communication with me, and I've been in constant communication with the kids and parents," MacDonald said. "As soon as I got word, I emailed the kids and let them know."
MacDonald said he plans to run the Bunnies like a varsity program this fall, with the one major difference of preparing for Monday games instead of Friday affairs.
"I do want to do some team-building stuff on Friday nights so the kids aren't going to other games and thinking, 'Dang, that could be us,'" MacDonald said. "We have to get creative. That being said, I'm not going to stop recruiting the hallways. ... I'm trying to keep Fisher football alive, and I'm going to do everything in my power to do so."
Unsurprisingly, Diskin said he's confident in MacDonald being the coach to guide the Bunnies through this difficult situation.
"That's what attracted us to him. We feel like he's the right guy for us to build our program back up," Diskin said. "His first year coming in, it's not ideal and he probably didn't see it coming either. But after working with him in the summer, he totally understands where the concerns are for safety."
Fisher is far from the only local school to face such a reality on the football field in recent years.
Schlarman didn't contest its fall 2021 schedule because of a lack of player numbers, while Urbana, Sullivan/Okaw Valley, Watseka and Argenta-Oreana each prematurely ended its fall 2021 campaign for the same reason.
Each of Fisher's nine previously-scheduled varsity opponents for the upcoming season now will have the chance to either find a new game or accept a forfeit victory. Locally, this includes Villa Grove in Week 1, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Week 2, Ridgeview/Lexington in Week 4 and LeRoy in Week 8.