Former standouts
Blasts from the past: Five Illini who became the Big Man On Campus during their sophomore seasons
Meyers Leonard
The most recent first-round draft pick at Illinois doesn’t shake hands with the late David Stern in the 2012 draft without his productive sophomore season in Champaign. The 7-footer from Robinson only scored 68 total points as a freshman, making one start and seeing scant playing time off the bench. A year later, Leonard emerged as a force, averaging 13.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in what was his final season at Illinois.
DERON WILLIAMS
The highest draft pick in Illinois history — Williams went third in the 2005 draft to the Utah Jazz after his junior season — was a starter from the get-go in C-U. But he only averaged 6.3 points and 4.5 assists as a freshman before more than doubling his scoring to 14.0 points and 6.2 assists as a sophomore during the 2003-04 season. Of course, the 2004-05 season doesn’t happen without Williams, so it’s a good thing he stuck around for another year.
KENDALL GILL
The No. 5 pick in the 1990 draft to the Charlotte Hornets stayed all four seasons at Illinois and is 22nd all-time in scoring. But only 114 of his 1,409 points came as a freshman during the 1986-87 season. Gill more than tripled his scoring average as a sophomore, going from 3.7 points to 10.4 points, becoming the indispensable player the Illini needed and a crucial part of the Flyin’ Illini team that made the 1989 Final Four when Gill was a junior.
MALCOLM HILL
Only Deon Thomas (2,129 points) and Kiwane Garris (1,948 points) scored more points at Illinois than Hill did in his career. The Belleville East wing, however, didn’t exactly light up the nets as a freshman during the 2013-14 season. Hill averaged 4.4 points and only made 12 starts. But his scoring increased to 14.4 points as a sophomore. Hill led the Illini in scoring each of his next two seasons and never left the starting lineup.
MIKE DAVIS
The power forward didn’t start a game as a freshman in the 2007-08 season. Only averaged 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds. But he started the next 100 games of his career, becoming one of the Illini’s top rebounders and an efficient scorer, too. Davis made a difference as a sophomore, averaging 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds. His 1,279 points is 28th all-time at Illinois and his 909 rebounds is only topped by program leader James Augustine.