Three evaluation periods in July means ample opportunities for the Illinois coaching staff — and who knows, maybe even a full staff with three assistants — to see prospective recruits in person. Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights five that are worth attending:
Best of the South, July 8-11
More than 500 teams in four age brackets will descend on the Georgia World Congress Center where 40 courts all under one roof will be put into use. Should the Illini coaches make the trip to Atlanta, they’ll have an opportunity to see Midwest Prospect Academy teammates and 2023 recruits Ty Pence and Owen Freeman. Some EYBL teams will play as well, including Phenom University which boasts 2022 wing Danilo Jovanovich.
UAA Session I, July 8-11
Recruit smarter, not harder. Making the trip to Atlanta for Best of the South? Might as well make the hour drive north to the Carterville, Ga., Under Armour event. Getting a front-row seat for any (or all) Illinois Wolves games might not be a bad idea for the Illinois coaches. Fly the Illini flag, as it were, for Class of 2022 four-star recruits Braden Huff and Jaden Schutt. Maybe even see enough of Tuscola’s Jalen Quinn that interest becomes an offer.
3SSB Championships, July 16-18
The finals on the newly-branded adidas circuit will take place in Omaha, Neb., and the Illinois coaches have reason to hit Omaha beyond the runza. They could get a chance to see 2022 commit Sencire Harris with Wildcat Select (Pa.) in addition to 2022 Team Loaded (Va.) guard Jayden Epps, 2022 Southern Assault (Texas) forward Colin Smith and 2022 Southeast Elite (Fla.) teammates Denzel Aberdeen and Ernest Udeh Jr.
Nike Peach Jam, July 13-25
Usually just a long weekend, the revamped 2021 schedule has the pinnacle of the summer season stretched out for two weeks in North Augusta, S.C. It will be a target-rich environment for the Illinois staff. There’s the Houston Hoops (Texas) 2022 duo of Cam Corhen and BB Knight and 2023 guard Jeremy Fears playing up with Brad Beal Elite (Mo.). Not to mention the Meanstreets 2022 frontcourt of AJ Casey and Jalen Washington.
UAA Finals, July 23-25
Just a two-hour road trip will have the Illinois coaching staff on hand for the final Under Armour event of the summer at Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, Ind. Which UAA teams wind up competing is to be determined, but the Illini have targeted more than just the Wolves’ duo. Team Thrill (Md.) features 2022 bigs Jarace Walker and Mady Traore, while Team Curry (N.C.) boasts 2022 7-footer Christ Essandoko and 2023 five-star Caleb Foster.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).