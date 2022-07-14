Urbana
James Barkley‘s Tigers will look far different in 2022 than they did the year prior. A senior-heavy lineup brought Urbana within one win of the Class 2A state tournament. Most recent News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Noah Barkley and fellow All-Area first-teamer Chase Mandra are among the key athletes Urbana needs to replace. They’ll still be led by another first-teamer in William Arana.
St. Thomas MoreJake Sellett‘s Sabers got off to a hot start last fall by winning each of their first 14 matches. Then injuries and relative inexperience seemed to derail the Sabers, who finished 16-6 and lost their opening Class 1A postseason match. STM now boasts 13 seniors and 11 varsity players on its newest roster, including former All-Area first-team selections Immanuel Nwosu and Martin Mondala.
Uni HighJoe Krehbiel‘s Illineks are somewhat in a similar boat as rival St. Thomas More, though this team is coming off a Class 1A regional championship last fall. The similarity is that Uni High returns nine of its 11 starters from that plaque-earning squad, led by reigning All-Area first-team selection Noah La Nave and second-teamer/assists machine Teo Chemla.
Fisher/ Gibson City-Melvin-SibleyRobby Dinkins‘ Bunnies still are recovering from a May car accident that claimed the life of GCMS athlete Colin Bane. This team possesses a clear cause to play for in that regard, and that doesn’t consider the Bunnies finishing 19-1-1 last season but failing to win a regional title after losing to Uni High in a Class 1A regional championship match. Defending All-Area first-teamer Seth Kollross is one of eight returning starters.
Oakwood/Salt ForkEric Fenton‘s Comets nearly won a Class 1A regional title as a No. 6 seed last season, and did so with just two seniors on the roster. Former All-Area first-team pick Grant Powell and his potent scoring abilities are back, as are the athleticism of state-medalist wrestler Reef Pacot and the stopping power of goaltender Josh Ruch.