bkbhsgunity
Buy Now

Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Unity's Taylor Henry (11) and Unity's Allyson England (3) hug as Unity's players react after beating Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 56-53 in a Class 2A girls' basketball regional title game at Maroa-Forsyth High School in Maroa on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Listen to this article

Five local small-school teams are one victory away from a Sweet 16 berth. COLIN LIKAS breaks down what’s ahead:

Class 2A Paris Sectional semifinals

MONDAY’S GAMES

Game 1 — Unity (22-9) vs. Teutopolis (23-8), 6 p.m.

Game 2 — Paris (33-0) vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (21-10), 7:30 p.m.

How area teams got here — (4) Unity def. (1) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 56-53 in regional final; (2) St. Joseph-Ogden def. (3) Villa Grove/Heritage 50-34 in regional final.

Unity’s players to watch — Taylor Henry (Soph.); Elyce Knudsen (Sr.); Chloee Reed (Jr.).

SJ-O’s players to watch — Ella Armstrong (Soph.); Katie Cramer (Sr.); Payton Vallee (Jr.).

Outlook — Rockets drew foe that boasts top-three state finish each of last two years. Spartans match up with outfit to which they lost 65-44 on Nov. 26. Both must be near-perfect to meet Thursday.

Class 2A Wilmington Sectional semifinals

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Game 1 — Prairie Central (28-5) vs. Seneca (25-7), 6 p.m.

Game 2 — Joliet Catholic (16-17) vs. Fieldcrest (28-4), 7:30 p.m.

How Hawks got here — (1) Prairie Central def. (4) Watseka 66-34 in regional final.

PC’s players to watch — Elly Haberkorn (Sr.); Emma Kinkade (Jr.); Madison Kinkade (Jr.).

Outlook — Hawks, here for first time since 2016, should be favored against 6 seed on Cinderella run.

Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinals

MONDAY’S GAMES

Game 1 — St. Teresa (22-7) vs. Lexington (19-11), 6 p.m.

Game 2 — Salt Fork (20-12) vs. Warrensburg-Latham (13-13), 7:30 p.m.

How Storm got here — (4) Salt Fork def. (1) Ridgeview 36-34 in regional final.

Salt Fork’s players to watch — Kayleigh Davis (Sr.); Mackenzie Russell (Jr.); Carsyn Todd (Jr.).

Outlook — Storm has winnable matchup with W-L’s so-so results. Call this a coin flip.

Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional semifinals

MONDAY’S GAMES

Game 1 — Tri-County (26-5) vs. St. Elmo/Brownstown (23-8), 6 p.m.

Game 2 — Altamont (25-6) vs. Central A&M (22-8), 7:30 p.m.

How Titans got here — (1) Tri-County def. (4) Neoga 65-42 in regional final

Tri-County’s players to watch — Tayler Barry (Jr.); Bella Dudley (Soph.); Melia Eskew (Jr.).

Outlook — Last year’s fourth-place 1A team should advance.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).