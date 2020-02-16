Five local small-school teams are one victory away from a Sweet 16 berth. COLIN LIKAS breaks down what’s ahead:
Class 2A Paris Sectional semifinals
MONDAY’S GAMES
Game 1 — Unity (22-9) vs. Teutopolis (23-8), 6 p.m.
Game 2 — Paris (33-0) vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (21-10), 7:30 p.m.
How area teams got here — (4) Unity def. (1) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 56-53 in regional final; (2) St. Joseph-Ogden def. (3) Villa Grove/Heritage 50-34 in regional final.
Unity’s players to watch — Taylor Henry (Soph.); Elyce Knudsen (Sr.); Chloee Reed (Jr.).
SJ-O’s players to watch — Ella Armstrong (Soph.); Katie Cramer (Sr.); Payton Vallee (Jr.).
Outlook — Rockets drew foe that boasts top-three state finish each of last two years. Spartans match up with outfit to which they lost 65-44 on Nov. 26. Both must be near-perfect to meet Thursday.
Class 2A Wilmington Sectional semifinals
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Game 1 — Prairie Central (28-5) vs. Seneca (25-7), 6 p.m.
Game 2 — Joliet Catholic (16-17) vs. Fieldcrest (28-4), 7:30 p.m.
How Hawks got here — (1) Prairie Central def. (4) Watseka 66-34 in regional final.
PC’s players to watch — Elly Haberkorn (Sr.); Emma Kinkade (Jr.); Madison Kinkade (Jr.).
Outlook — Hawks, here for first time since 2016, should be favored against 6 seed on Cinderella run.
Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinals
MONDAY’S GAMES
Game 1 — St. Teresa (22-7) vs. Lexington (19-11), 6 p.m.
Game 2 — Salt Fork (20-12) vs. Warrensburg-Latham (13-13), 7:30 p.m.
How Storm got here — (4) Salt Fork def. (1) Ridgeview 36-34 in regional final.
Salt Fork’s players to watch — Kayleigh Davis (Sr.); Mackenzie Russell (Jr.); Carsyn Todd (Jr.).
Outlook — Storm has winnable matchup with W-L’s so-so results. Call this a coin flip.
Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional semifinals
MONDAY’S GAMES
Game 1 — Tri-County (26-5) vs. St. Elmo/Brownstown (23-8), 6 p.m.
Game 2 — Altamont (25-6) vs. Central A&M (22-8), 7:30 p.m.
How Titans got here — (1) Tri-County def. (4) Neoga 65-42 in regional final
Tri-County’s players to watch — Tayler Barry (Jr.); Bella Dudley (Soph.); Melia Eskew (Jr.).
Outlook — Last year’s fourth-place 1A team should advance.