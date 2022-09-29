Reese Phillips Champaign Central
Class 2A Champaign Central RegionalPhillips provided The News-Gazette coverage area with its lone Class 2A girls’ golf sectional qualifier last fall when she shot a 98 at the regional meet that allowed her to advance individually. Now a senior, Phillips helped the Maroons place third in the Big 12 Conference tournament, and teammates Addison Jones, Grace Deering and Makenna Gray also have been strong.
Sarah Mills Clinton
Class 1A Okaw Valley RegionalMills and Maroons teammate Carley Earle each advanced for the regional round last season before seeing their seasons end at a sectional. The two tend to be close together in scoring. Like when they finished four strokes apart in the Central Illinois Conference meet en route to placing in the top 10. Mills, a junior, and Earle, a sophomore, will look for a similar result in this regional.
Ainsley Winters Mahomet-Seymour
Class 1A St. Thomas More RegionalThe defending News-Gazette All-Area girls’ Golfer of the Year remains a star in her senior season. Winters blitzed the Lincolnshire Fields Country Club layout last season, carding a medalist 75 to win a regional title. There’s no reason to believe she can’t pull off a similar performance Thursday, especially after she shot a 77 to win last week’s Apollo Conference tournament.
Ella Compton Prairie Central
Class 1A Seneca RegionalThe Hawks boast a fair amount of golf talent on both their girls’ and boys’ rosters, and Compton is the star on the girls’ team. The senior knows how to play well late, like last year when she shot an 88 at the regional meet to advance to sectionals. She’s also pushed by her teammates, as junior Lucy Whitfill outshot Compton at the Illini Prairie Conference tournament (94 versus 96).
Makenna Fiscus Tuscola
Class 1A St. Thomas More RegionalFiscus has multiple first-place showings this fall both among the Warriors and within entire tournaments, which should serve her well in the playoffs. The senior was fourth-best in last year’s regional at Lincolnshire Fields, notching a 91, but she didn’t have her best day at the ensuing sectional. No doubt, she’ll want to make sure her final prep campaign ends on a positive note.