BOYS: Centennial at Champaign Central, Tuesday
The crosstown rivals will meet twice this month, with the other matchup slated for Feb. 16 at Centennial’s Coleman Carrodine Gymnasium. Central’s Combes Gym will host Tim Lavin’s Chargers (12-13) and LeConte Nix’s Maroons (7-17) this week. Each side could use a victory, and it’s a guarantee they’ll play one another with extra intensity.
GIRLS: Peotone at St. Joseph-Ogden, Wednesday
Drew Arteaga’s Spartans (14-14) are proving win-loss records don’t mean everything. SJ-O recently received a No. 1 seed in the Class 2A postseason despite some early struggles, bumping Steve Strough’s Blue Devils (27-1) to a No. 2 seed in the same sub-sectional. That makes this a potential sectional semifinal preview.
GIRLS: Lincoln at Mahomet-Seymour, Thursday
One of the best girls’ teams in the state so far this season is Lincoln (28-0), with Taylor Rohrer’s Railsplitters keyed by an easy future all-state selection in Kloe Froebe. But Garret Risley’s Bulldogs (22-8) are no slouches, even with a 46-21 loss to Lincoln in January. Savannah Orgeron and crew will try to power M-S to a major upset here.
BOYS: Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Friday
Andrew Johnson’s Storm (23-2) owns two losses by a combined six points. The culprit each time? Gary Tidwell’s Blue Devils (21-6), who will attempt to make it a clean 3-for-3 season sweep that includes a pair of tournament matchups — one for the Vermilion County title.
BOYS: Prairie Central at Iroquois West, Friday
This ought to be an interesting nonconference game in Gilman. Darin Bazzell’s Hawks (24-2) are winners of six consecutive games, while Zach Monk’s Raiders (19-5) have won 11 of 13 games in 2023. Prairie Central boasts a plethora of scoring options, and IW can lean on 6-foot-9 Iowa football signee Cannon Leonard down low.