Five local high school basketball programs earned recognition in the first Associated Press polls of the 2022-23 season, released Thursday.

Prairie Central and St. Joseph-Ogden hold down top-10 spots in the Class 2A boys' rankings, while Tuscola's girls are a top-10 team in Class 1A. Both the Tuscola boys and Tri-County girls also received votes.

Below are the complete polls for both boys' and girls' basketball, across classes 4A through 1A, as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

BOYS

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Joliet West (1)2-137
2. Moline (3)1-136
3. Kenwood2-031
(tie) St. Rita2-231
5. Whitney Young2-124
6. Rolling Meadows5-118
7. Brother Rice5-015
8. Quincy3-08
9. Evanston Township4-07
10. Curie4-13
(tie) Lisle (Benet Academy)2-03

Others receiving votes: Glenbrook South 2. Belleville East 2. Oswego East 1. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 1. Rockford Auburn 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3)1-038 
2. Simeon (1)1-037
3. East St. Louis4-030
4. Metamora1-128
5. Hillcrest4-025
6. St. Ignatius4-021
7. Decatur MacArthur4-014
8. Rock Island4-010
9. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)4-16
10. Centralia3-04

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 2. Lemont 2. Chicago Mt. Carmel 2. Richwoods 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPts
1. DePaul College Prep (4)4-040 
2. Prairie Central5-031
3. Princeton5-030
4. St. Joseph-Ogden2-029
5. Columbia4-126
6. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership)4-124
7. Rockridge3-113
8. Pinckneyville1-09
9. Breese Central4-05
10. Rockford Lutheran3-24
(tie) Breese Mater Dei1-04

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 4. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 2.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Augusta Southeastern (4)2-040
2. Jacksonville Routt3-033
3. Casey-Westfield3-030
4. New Berlin2-126
5. Winchester-West Central0-018
6. North Clay3-113
7. Fulton3-211
8. South Beloit4-110
9. Yorkville Christian1-48
10. Scales Mound5-07

Others receiving votes: Effingham St. Anthony 5. Steeleville 4. Tuscola 4. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 3. East Dubuque 3. Madison 2. Altamont 2. Brown County 1.

 ———

GIRLS

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Benet (4)5-140
2. Hersey6-132
3. Loyola4-131
4. Fremd6-030
5. Stevenson4-120
6. O'Fallon4-116
(tie) Bolingbrook6-016
8. Kenwood6-012
9. Geneva3-18
10. Lyons5-17

Others receiving votes: Barrington 4. Normal Community 2. Hononegah 1. Whitney Young 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Nazareth (4)5-040
2. Carmel5-136
3. Peoria Central6-031
4. Montini5-129
5. Washington5-021
6. Geneseo5-019
7. Deerfield6-018
8. Lincoln6-010
9. Peoria Notre Dame7-09
10. Oak Forest3-22
(tie) Chicago Heights Marian Catholic5-02
(tie) Rockford Boylan4-12

Others receiving votes: Rochester 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Quincy Notre Dame (4)5-040
2. Fieldcrest7-035
3. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)0-233
4. Stillman Valley7-026
5. Teutopolis3-121
6. Princeton5-015
(tie) Byron5-015
8. Paris5-010
9. Pana7-18
10. Canton6-35

Others receiving votes: Winnebago 4. Althoff Catholic 3. Peotone 2. Knoxville 1. Sherrard 1. Eureka 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Galena (3)5-039
2. Okawville (1)5-037
3. Mendon Unity7-029
4. Neoga5-027
4. Havana6-027
6. Tuscola8-017
7. Effingham St. Anthony7-012
8. Orangeville5-19
9. Brimfield6-27
(tie) Christopher5-07

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Gibault 5. Altamont 2. Carrollton 1. Tri-County 1.

 ———

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos