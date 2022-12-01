Five local high school basketball programs earned recognition in the first Associated Press polls of the 2022-23 season, released Thursday.
Prairie Central and St. Joseph-Ogden hold down top-10 spots in the Class 2A boys' rankings, while Tuscola's girls are a top-10 team in Class 1A. Both the Tuscola boys and Tri-County girls also received votes.
Below are the complete polls for both boys' and girls' basketball, across classes 4A through 1A, as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
BOYS
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Joliet West (1)
|2-1
|37
|2. Moline (3)
|1-1
|36
|3. Kenwood
|2-0
|31
|(tie) St. Rita
|2-2
|31
|5. Whitney Young
|2-1
|24
|6. Rolling Meadows
|5-1
|18
|7. Brother Rice
|5-0
|15
|8. Quincy
|3-0
|8
|9. Evanston Township
|4-0
|7
|10. Curie
|4-1
|3
|(tie) Lisle (Benet Academy)
|2-0
|3
Others receiving votes: Glenbrook South 2. Belleville East 2. Oswego East 1. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 1. Rockford Auburn 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3)
|1-0
|38
|2. Simeon (1)
|1-0
|37
|3. East St. Louis
|4-0
|30
|4. Metamora
|1-1
|28
|5. Hillcrest
|4-0
|25
|6. St. Ignatius
|4-0
|21
|7. Decatur MacArthur
|4-0
|14
|8. Rock Island
|4-0
|10
|9. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)
|4-1
|6
|10. Centralia
|3-0
|4
Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 2. Lemont 2. Chicago Mt. Carmel 2. Richwoods 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. DePaul College Prep (4)
|4-0
|40
|2. Prairie Central
|5-0
|31
|3. Princeton
|5-0
|30
|4. St. Joseph-Ogden
|2-0
|29
|5. Columbia
|4-1
|26
|6. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership)
|4-1
|24
|7. Rockridge
|3-1
|13
|8. Pinckneyville
|1-0
|9
|9. Breese Central
|4-0
|5
|10. Rockford Lutheran
|3-2
|4
|(tie) Breese Mater Dei
|1-0
|4
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 4. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 2.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Augusta Southeastern (4)
|2-0
|40
|2. Jacksonville Routt
|3-0
|33
|3. Casey-Westfield
|3-0
|30
|4. New Berlin
|2-1
|26
|5. Winchester-West Central
|0-0
|18
|6. North Clay
|3-1
|13
|7. Fulton
|3-2
|11
|8. South Beloit
|4-1
|10
|9. Yorkville Christian
|1-4
|8
|10. Scales Mound
|5-0
|7
Others receiving votes: Effingham St. Anthony 5. Steeleville 4. Tuscola 4. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 3. East Dubuque 3. Madison 2. Altamont 2. Brown County 1.
|———
GIRLS
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Benet (4)
|5-1
|40
|2. Hersey
|6-1
|32
|3. Loyola
|4-1
|31
|4. Fremd
|6-0
|30
|5. Stevenson
|4-1
|20
|6. O'Fallon
|4-1
|16
|(tie) Bolingbrook
|6-0
|16
|8. Kenwood
|6-0
|12
|9. Geneva
|3-1
|8
|10. Lyons
|5-1
|7
Others receiving votes: Barrington 4. Normal Community 2. Hononegah 1. Whitney Young 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Nazareth (4)
|5-0
|40
|2. Carmel
|5-1
|36
|3. Peoria Central
|6-0
|31
|4. Montini
|5-1
|29
|5. Washington
|5-0
|21
|6. Geneseo
|5-0
|19
|7. Deerfield
|6-0
|18
|8. Lincoln
|6-0
|10
|9. Peoria Notre Dame
|7-0
|9
|10. Oak Forest
|3-2
|2
|(tie) Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|5-0
|2
|(tie) Rockford Boylan
|4-1
|2
Others receiving votes: Rochester 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (4)
|5-0
|40
|2. Fieldcrest
|7-0
|35
|3. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|0-2
|33
|4. Stillman Valley
|7-0
|26
|5. Teutopolis
|3-1
|21
|6. Princeton
|5-0
|15
|(tie) Byron
|5-0
|15
|8. Paris
|5-0
|10
|9. Pana
|7-1
|8
|10. Canton
|6-3
|5
Others receiving votes: Winnebago 4. Althoff Catholic 3. Peotone 2. Knoxville 1. Sherrard 1. Eureka 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|1. Galena (3)
|5-0
|39
|2. Okawville (1)
|5-0
|37
|3. Mendon Unity
|7-0
|29
|4. Neoga
|5-0
|27
|4. Havana
|6-0
|27
|6. Tuscola
|8-0
|17
|7. Effingham St. Anthony
|7-0
|12
|8. Orangeville
|5-1
|9
|9. Brimfield
|6-2
|7
|(tie) Christopher
|5-0
|7
Others receiving votes: Waterloo Gibault 5. Altamont 2. Carrollton 1. Tri-County 1.
|———