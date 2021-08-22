From a new coach to a new scheme to, well, just some newcomers, plenty of change is surrounding the Illinois football team going into the 2021 season. Sports Editor Matt Daniels dives into a five-minute guide to the season before Bret Bielema’s first Illini team kicks off the season next Saturday against Nebraska.
Four storylines
➜ 1. Bret Bielema’s return to the Big Ten. This will generate generous discussions on FOX’s pregame show next Saturday and also during the broadcast. The first-year Illinois coach knows what it’s like to win in the Big Ten. He just did it at a Wisconsin program that was already well past the rebuild stage when he took over for Barry Alvarez in 2006. The situation in Champaign, however, is quite different. Can he become the first coach since Ron Zook in 2007 to lead Illinois to a winning record in the regular season? That’s the question Illinois fans are clamoring to find out.
➜ 2. Fans are back. Good-bye, cardboard cutouts. Hello, actual human beings. The COVID-19 pandemic will still dominate headlines this season, especially with the delta variant surge currently ongoing. But Bielema and his program will get to play in front of the home fans — and likely a large contingent of Nebraska red — at Memorial Stadium before the calendar flips to September. A somewhat favorable home schedule early could help Illinois on the field, just not at the ticket office. Texas-San Antonio, Maryland and Purdue are the three September home games. Not exactly the same type of draw Ohio State, Michigan or Iowa would bring to Champaign.
➜ 3. Quarterback stability. Brandon Peters has started each of the last two openers for Illinois. The Michigan transfer will likely do the same against Nebraska. Yet he hasn’t gone through an entire season unscathed during his time in Champaign. The sixth-year senior, who will turn 24 in mid-October, is vying to become the first Illini quarterback to start every game since Wes Lunt did so in 2015. A litany of issues have happened as to why Illinois has struggled mightily in recent seasons, but not having a proven, dependable starter at quarterback is near the top.
➜ 4. Defense (clap, clap), defense. Ryan Walters is the man Bielema has tasked with leading the defense. The former Colorado safety and Missouri defensive coordinator has gotten used to Champaign after spending the past six seasons in Columbia, Mo. But it’s been a while since Illinois fans could brag about their favorite team’s defense. Takeaways were the calling card of the Lovie Smith era, but giving up chunk plays and plenty of touchdowns were, too. With a vast amount of experience returning and a possible 3-4 scheme being incorporated, how Walters’ defense performs will be worth monitoring all season.
Four bold predictions
➜ 1. Illinois will go bowling. Don’t scoff. Or laugh. Too much. Only John Mackovic in 1988 and Lou Tepper in 1992 have guided the Illini to a bowl game during their initial seasons in charge. With 40 bowl games on tap, along with the two College Football Playoff semifinal games and corresponding national championship game, 84 teams are scheduled to play some type of postseason game. That’s almost 65 percent of FBS teams. The early schedule is favorable for the Illini. Beat Nebraska and Virginia in the first three weeks of the season, avoid a possible trap against Texas-San Antonio on Sept. 4 and the path to six wins seems possible. Really.
➜ 2. Isaiah Williams is the Illini’s leading receiver. The St. Louis native entered 2021 with visions of leading the Illini in passing yards. But the former highly-coveted recruit was never able to surpass Brandon Peters on the depth chart and didn’t seem like in an ideal fit given Bielema’s history of pro-style quarterbacks and a run-first offensive approach.But the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Williams moved to wide receiver at the end of spring ball, with nary a complaint surfacing, at least publicly. The knowledge he had as a Big Ten starting quarterback should translate to his new position, and it’s hard to envision a spot where Illinois doesn’t get the athletic Williams the ball early and often.
➜ 3. Chase Brown tops 1,000 yards. It has become routine in Bielema’s college coaching career to have this plateau hit. At Illinois, though? Not so much. Reggie Corbin was the last one to do so in 2018, scampering for 1,085 yards. Brown would be hard-pressed to reach Mikel Leshoure’s school record of 1,697 yards during the 2010 season, but the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Brown produced 540 yards in only eight games last season. Come close to that again during a full 12-game slate, and the London, Ontario, native could be knocking on the 1,000-yard door.
➜ 4. James McCourt delivers another game-winner. This isn’t necessarily all that bold given the fact McCourt has nailed last-second field goals to upset Wisconsin in 2019 and then again to help Illinois win its first game in 2020 at Rutgers. So if he does again in 2021, it’ll just continue the trend.
Four must-watch games
➜ 1. Oct. 9, vs. Wisconsin. The second half of the season features arguably the most compelling game on the schedule. Bielema went 4-1 against the Illini during his time coaching the Badgers. Will he able to replicate those numbers against his former employer? Illinois used to dominate the series, going 11-1 against Wisconsin from 1981 through 1992. Since then, however, Illinois is only 4-19-1 against the Badgers, including the unlikely 2019 upset in Champaign. This is a key mid-season litmus test to see if Illinois is on the right track this season.
➜ 2. Aug. 28, vs. Nebraska. The pressure on Scott Frost was already intense even before Wednesday’s news about an ongoing NCAA investigation into alleged violations under Frost’s watch. Losing games isn’t taken too kindly in the Cornhusker state, even with the reputation of Nebraska fans among the nicest in college football. Losing in Champaign when most of the eyes in college football will be geared toward what the Illini and Cornhuskers aren’t doing won’t help Frost’s status at all. But a win by Illinois would be a boon to the start of the Bielema era.
➜ 3. Nov. 20, at Iowa. Brandon Peters probably doesn’t like Kinnick Stadium all that much. A 2019 loss in Iowa City ended a four-game win streak by Illinois. Plus, the Illini quarterback was knocked out late in that game on a questionable no-call, suffering a concussion that ultimately led to him missing the regular-season finale the following week in a loss to Northwestern. Back in 2016, when Peters was a true freshman at Michigan and down on the depth chart, Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines lost to the Hawkeyes in mid-November, ending Michigan’s unbeaten season in the process.
➜ 4. Sept. 17, vs. Maryland. By the fourth game of the season, the early narrative around the Illini this season will be written. Will Illinois be in desperate need of a win for this Friday night kickoff in Champaign? Will the Illini be riding high after a superb opening three weeks have them undefeated and possibly on the cusp of a spot in the Associated Press Top 25? Add in the fact former Illinois coach Ron Zook — now Maryland’s special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach — and former Illini offensive coordinator Mike Locksley — now Maryland’s head coach — will be back in town, and the plot thickens.
Four milestones to watch
➜ 1. Forcing the issue. Jake Hansen has made a name for himself by forcing fumbles. He’s only the third Illini in program history to register a double-digit total in that category, with his 10 forced fumbles ranking just behind Whitney Mercilus (11) and Simeon Rice (13). He’s also at 243 career tackles, so he just needs 57 more to reach 300. He’ll likely need an All-Big Ten caliber season, though, if he wants to break into the program’s career top 10 tacklers as he’s 129 behind Steve Glasson (371 career tackles) for the 10th spot on that list.
➜ 2. Sack master. Illinois hasn’t had a player register at least 10 sacks in a season since Whitney Mercilus produced 16 during his memorable 2011 season. Might Owen Carney Jr. have a chance at reaching 10 or more? It seems the 6-foot-3, 275-pound Miami native has the best chance. He managed a team-high five in only eight games last season. How his move to outside linebacker will affect his ability to get after the quarterback remains to be seen, but Carney showed last season he was at his most productive coming off the edge. You’d have to think Illinois will try to continue that trend this season.
➜ 3. Reliable line. Quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase, along with offensive linemen Ryan McDonald and Tim Simpson, all hold the program record for most starts with 48. A trio of offensive linemen has a chance to move past that number this season. Vederian Lowe, Alex Palczewski and Doug Kramer have all started for the Illini since the 2017 season, and the Illinois natives took advantage of their extra year of eligibility afford to them because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lowe and Palczewski both have 40 career starts, with Kramer not far behind at 37.
➜ 4. Kicking matters. Blake Hayes already holds school records for career punts (256), career punt yards (11,207) and punts inside the 20-yard line (91). He’s second in career punting average at 43.4, only behind Steve Weatherford’s mark of 43.5. His fellow specialist, James McCourt, has already tied the single-game record for longest field goal (57 yards), so he’s capable of breaking the record he shares with Dan Beaver that was first established in 1975. McCourt, with 19 field goals to his name already, needs 15 field goals this seaosn to find his way into the top 10 for career makes.