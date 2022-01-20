Deon Thomas and his 2,129 career points with the Illinois men’s basketball team isn’t the only long-standing record on the UI campus.
Here are five other program milestones in five different Illinois sports that, while they aren’t up there with, say, Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak, have stacked up well in the test of time, courtesy News-Gazette Sports Editor Matt Daniels:
Baseball
The four-home run game is rare. Even with aluminum bats. But Illinois can boast of having one player accomplish the feat. Appropriately named, Bubba Smith drilled four home runs for the Illini during a 28-17 home win (no, that’s not a typo) against Illinois-Chicago on April 30, 1991, in Champaign. No other Illini has ever been able to match the achievement, along with a program single-game record 10 RBI Smith compiled that day at Illinois Field.
Football
Quarterbacks apparently weren’t leery of Al Brosky when the Chicago native stepped on the field for Illinois from 1950-52. A 1998 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, Brosky still holds a current NCAA record with 29 career interceptions and that number rises for 30 if you count his interception in the 1952 Rose Bowl. That was accomplished in only three seasons. When option and wishbone offenses featuring powerful running backs were the rage, not shotgun and spread systems that favor the quarterback throwing the ball 40 times a game.
Men’s basketball
Only one Illini player, Dave Downey, has ever topped 50 points in a single game. Downey’s record 53 points happened almost 60 years ago during a 103-100 loss at Indiana on Feb. 16, 1963. Curious about how Club 53 came to be at State Farm Center? Look no further than Downey, who still resides in Champaign. Andy Kaufmann came close a few times to Downey’s mark (46 points and 40 points). Brandon Paul (43 points), Dave Scholz (42 points) and Malcolm Hill (40 points) all gave their best efforts, as well.
Volleyball
Illinois has had a team since 1974, but only one player to top 100 assists in a single match. The milestone happened on Nov. 11, 1989 when Barb Winsett delivered a still-standing school record 102 assists before rally scoring existed in a top-10 showdown when No. 8 Illinois outlasted No. 4 Nebraska 13-15, 15-6, 11-15, 15-8, 15-12 in a five-set thriller in Lincoln, Neb. Winsett’s 102 assists still rank sixth all-time in the NCAA record books.
Women’s basketball
Fans are still waiting to see the first 50-point game by an Illinois women’s basketball player, but Kendra Gantt came the closest during a memorable game almost 40 years ago. Gantt scored a still-standing single-game record 49 points in an 82-60 win against Kent State on Jan. 3, 1983, in Champaign. It was the fourth-best scoring total that season and the closest any Illini has come since was Ashley Berggren dropping 43 points on Minnesota during an 87-76 victory on Jan. 14, 1996, in Minneapolis.