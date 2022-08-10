CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team started experimenting with some five-out concepts early last summer.
It wasn’t a guarantee Kofi Cockburn would return, and if he didn’t, the coaching staff wanted to at least have the groundwork in place for a scheme shift.
Cockburn did return for the 2021-22 season, of course, and Illinois stuck with building its offense around the 7-foot center.
An easy choice given Cockburn’s physical dominance in the low post, which he turned into a First Team All-American caliber season.
That just delayed the full-scale changes Illinois coach Brad Underwood would have to make once Cockburn declared his college career finished. Those changes came this spring and summer, as Illinois doubled down on a roster of big guards and bigger wings by adding five freshmen and two transfers that fit the mold.
Could Illinois play five wings and run a full five-out scheme in 2022-23? You bet.
“I don’t think there’s any question about that,” Underwood said. “I think we have tremendous positional size. What that looks like? I don’t know.”
That’s not to say Underwood didn’t learn how his new-look roster will fit his proposed scheme change. Eight weeks of summer workouts delivered some answers. Underwood simply doesn’t want to start labeling his players.
At least offensively.
“The only way I want to label guys is maybe who they can and cannot guard,” the Illinois coach said. “On the offensive side, we’ve had RJ (Melendez) in just as many ball screens as we’ve had Jayden Epps. We’ve put Coleman (Hawkins) in them in different positions, and Coleman has been a facilitator. We’ve looked at a lot of things on that side — really playing position-less and trying to play to matchups.”
Hawkins could be an X-factor for Illinois in the 2022-23 season. Of the four returning scholarship players, Hawkins has the most experience. The 6-10, 225-pound junior forward showed flashes of what he could do in higher-usage roles last season, but consistency remained an issue.
What Hawkins accomplished this summer has Underwood and the Illinois coaching staff optimistic about his potential moving forward. They asked more of him, and he responded positively.
“We’ve talked a lot with him about being a leader,” Underwood said. “We’ve put different emphasis on him. We need him to be a high-minute guy for us. … He’s never worked harder than he’s worked this summer. That alone is a great maturation, and it’s showing for him. He’s been phenomenal.”
The other two veterans on the Illinois roster have zero history in Champaign. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer will suit up in an Illini jersey for the first time when the team plays its Oct. 28 exhibition game against Quincy at State Farm Center. Yet, both transfers are being asked to fill bigger roles on their new team.
The first time Mayer played more than 20 minutes per game came in his final season at Baylor. He scored and rebounded more accordingly last season, but his offensive efficiency went down. Still, Underwood is looking at Mayer to be a shot-maker and scorer.
“I think Matt’s a guy who’s had an uncanny ability his whole career to make hard, tough shots,” Underwood said. “I think he does it at all three levels. I think he does it off the bounce. I think he does it with catch-and-shoot. He can score in the post. He’s got a knack on the offensive glass.”
Shannon dealt with a back issue last season, meaning his peak at Texas Tech came a year prior when he averaged 12.9 points and four rebounds. His offseason workout plan centered around becoming a better, more consistent shooter.
“TJ’s a guy that give him the ball one-on-one and he’s a load to handle,” Underwood said. “He’s worked really hard. He’s been in at 4:45 every morning this summer. He shoots 600 threes a day. I think he’s improved that aspect of his game leaps and bounds.”
Underwood specifically singled out Shannon and Mayer as players Illinois will need to be at their best this coming season to maintain what’s been a consistent level of success for three straight years. But don’t be surprised if one or more of Hawkins, Melendez, Epps, Luke Goode, versatile big Dain Dainja and freshmen Skyy Clark and Ty Rodgers emerge as another go-to option.
This likely won’t be an Illinois team that leaned on Cockburn last season or relied just as heavily on Ayo Dosunmu a year prior.
“You want to get your best players in their best and most comfortable position to try to score, and yet I’m all in favor of five, six, seven guys all in double figures,” Underwood said. “That’s the ultimate sign of a great team.”