Several area high school football teams return their starting quarterback from a year ago. Before the season kicks off on Aug. 25, Sports Editor MATT DANIELS takes a look at five who could prove vital for their team’s fortunes this fall:
Kellen Davis
The Centennial quarterback took hold of the Chargers’ starting job last season as a sophomore and didn’t let go of it. His steady play, coupled with the emergence of Brandon Harvey in the backfield and a sturdy defense, helped Centennial win its first seven games and ultimately finish with a 7-3 record that included the program’s second straight Class 6A postseason appearance. Davis completed 76 of 134 passes for 1,031 yards, seven touchdowns and only three interceptions. He also rushed for 344 yards and five touchdowns on 57 carries — good for an average of 6.0 yards per carry. Davis will get his first chance to show how much he’s improved from Year 1 to Year 2 as Centennial’s starter when the Chargers open the season against Urbana at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Jordan Quinn
The dual-sport standout — Quinn was a News-Gazette First Team All-Area choice in boys’ basketball this past winter, leading Tuscola to a third-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament — returns for his second season as the Warriors’ starting quarterback. Quinn flashed his potential across the course of last fall as a junior, completing 92 of 176 passes for 1,316 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also contributed 700 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 175 carries, helping Tuscola reach the Class 1A state quarterfinals and finish with a 9-3 record. Quinn and his teammates open the season against St. Bede at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 in Peru.
Layne Rund
The Villa Grove senior will look to improve upon an impressive junior season that saw him help the Blue Devils reach the Class 1A playoffs for the eighth time in the last decade. And he’ll be key again this fall after he threw for 1,811 yards, 20 touchdowns and only six interceptions last season. Villa Grove starts its 2023 slate by hosting Sullivan/Okaw Valley at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Russ Ghere Field.
Logan Smith
A big reason why St. Joseph-Ogden won its first playoff game since 2015 last fall? This guy. The senior quarterback threw for 2,582 yards, 28 touchdowns and only nine interceptions as a junior, earning First Team All-Area honors from The News-Gazette. Smith’s first chance to continue that strong performance is a home game against Monticello at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Dick Duval Field.
Karson Stevenson
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin has produced stud running backs seemingly every fall. But Stevenson enters his senior season with the Blue Devils having reworked the narrative a bit. Following the path Dawson Dodd established before him, Stevenson threw for 1,778 yards, 26 touchdowns and only three interceptions last season, sparking the Blue Devils to a 10-1 record and a 13th straight playoff appearance. Stevenson begins his second season as BHRA’s starter when the Blue Devils host Clifton Central at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Payton-Moss Field.