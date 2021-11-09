The main event is here Beat writer Scott Richey weighs in with five thoughts on the 31-game schedule the Illini are facing this season:
Just survive
Feel whatever you want about Kofi Cockburn’s suspension. Hating it — and the NCAA — won’t change the fact Illinois’ preseason All-American and national player of the year contender will be on the bench for the first three games of the 2021-22 season. Jackson State. Arkansas State. Marquette. That’s it. The three games the Illini will have to find a way to win without their 7-foot, 285-pound best player. Illinois doesn’t have to play perfect, pretty basketball. Just good enough basketball to win. Good enough basketball to avoid a trio of potential upsets, with Arkansas State looking perhaps the friskiest of the bunch with double-double machine Norchad Omier and Arkansas transfer Desi Sills adding to a solid backcourt for coach Mike Balado’s Red Wolves.
Woo, pig sooie!
The most intriguing nonconference game on the schedule is the one that’s not actually on it just yet. A potential showdown with Kansas State in the Hall of Fame Classic has its appeal. Storylines galore, really, with Brad Underwood a K-State grad, Bruce Weber still coaching the Wildcats, Chester Frazier’s ties and now even Mark Smith suiting up for the pride of the “Little Apple.” That would be fine. The best matchup in Kansas City, Mo., the week of Thanksgiving, though, would pit Illinois and Arkansas against each other in what should still be a top 25 game (should both teams win or both teams lose on the opening night). That kind of test in November might be exactly what the Illini need as a gauge of where they stand heading into early Big Ten play.
Rivals up early
The Big Ten started playing conference games in early December in the 2017-18 season — Underwood’s first at Illinois — and the Illini haven’t exactly fared all that well. They started league play 0-2 in the first two years of the schedule change and split the pair in 2019-20. This season’s early conference games could set up well for Illinois with a Dec. 3 home game against Rutgers and a Dec. 6 trip to Iowa. The Scarlet Knights have to figure out how to replace a pair of starters, and while they should have a solid defense again don’t project as potent offensively. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes aren’t quite in full rebuild mode, but it’s close. What they do without Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp is a huge question. One not easily answered in early December.
Home-and-home
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed it one season, but Arizona’s trip to Champaign for a Dec. 11 game against Illinois is the kind of game that needs to be scheduled more. Maybe it will be if the Big Ten/Pac-12/ACC alliance ever amounts to anything other than hot air meant to keep all three leagues in any realignment conversations the SEC will drive. Illinois played on campus in Tucson, Ariz., against Arizona two years ago, and the Wildcats are returning the favor. Games between high major programs on campus sites — even if it requires a home-and-home agreement — is good for college basketball. The sport fights college football and the NFL, NBA and NHL for much of its season. Games like Illinois-Arizona can help drum up interest.
The grind
Illinois plays eight games in February. Five of them will be on the road, and all five of those games are against teams projected to finish in the top half of the conference. The first month-plus of Big Ten play will certainly play a role in how realistic a contender the Illini are come February, but that stretch will be decisive when it comes to the conference championship race. The last two weeks are particularly brutal. Back-to-back road games at Rutgers on Feb. 16 and Michigan State on Feb. 19 four days apart lead into a quick stop back in Champaign to play Ohio State before the month ends for Illinois against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. That game at the Crisler Center is bound to generate a little buzz before March arrives.
DATE OPPONENT TIME LOCATION COMMENT
Nov. 9 vs. Jackson State 7 p.m. Champaign Teams last met in 2008
Nov. 12 vs. Arkansas State 8 p.m. Champaign First-ever meeting
Nov. 15 at Marquette 6 p.m. Milwaukee Illinois leads series 9-5
Nov. 22 vs. Cincinnati 5:30 p.m. Kansas City, Mo. Beat Bearcats on NYE 2004
Nov. 23 vs. Arkansas or Kansas State 6 or 8:30 p.m. Kansas City, Mo. Two words: Bruce Weber
Nov. 26 vs. UT Rio Grande Valley 7 p.m. Champaign Illini 4-0 against Vaqueros
Nov. 29 vs. Notre Dame 8 p.m. Champaign 43rd game between teams
Dec. 3 vs. Rutgers 6 p.m. Champaign Illini 5-0 against Rutgers at SFC
Dec. 6 at Iowa 6 p.m. Iowa City, Iowa Illinois leads series 88-76
Dec. 11 vs. Arizona 4 p.m. Champaign Arizona’s first visit to C-U since 1987
Dec. 18 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) Noon Champaign First game between teams
Dec. 22 vs. Missouri 8 p.m. St. Louis Tigers have won three straight
Dec. 29 vs. Florida A&M TBA Champaign Rattlers are 0-2 against Illini
Jan. 2 at Minnesota 5 p.m. Minneapolis Illini have won four of last five
Jan. 6 vs. Maryland 6 p.m. Champaign Terps have won four straight at SFC
Jan. 11 at Nebraska 7:30 p.m. Lincoln, Neb. Illini 3-4 in Lincoln since 2012
Jan. 14 vs. Michigan 8 p.m. Champaign Frontrunner for game of the year
Jan. 17 vs. Purdue 11 a.m. Champaign Unusual Monday morning tip
Jan. 21 at Maryland 6 p.m. College Park, Md. Illini 1-4 at Xfinity Center
Jan. 25 vs. Michigan State 6 p.m. Champaign Mady Sissoko will get booed
Jan. 29 at Northwestern 3:30 p.m. Evanston Six straight wins in series by Illini
Feb. 2 vs. Wisconsin 8 p.m. Champaign Bret Bielema will be watching
Feb. 5 at Indiana 11 a.m. Bloomington, Ind. Only game against Hoosiers
Feb. 10 at Purdue 8 p.m. West Lafayette, Ind. Mackey Arena will be rocking
Feb. 13 vs. Northwestern 1 p.m. Champaign Illinois leads series 140-42
Feb. 16 at Rutgers 6 p.m. Piscataway, N.J. Rugged road stretch begins
Feb. 19 at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. East Lansing, Mich. Saturday matinee showdown
Feb. 24 vs. Ohio State 8 p.m. Champaign E.J. Liddell, meet the Krush
Feb. 27 at Michigan 1 p.m. Ann Arbor, Mich. Big Ten title on the line?
March 3 vs. Penn State 6 p.m. Champaign Could this one go nine overtimes?
March 6 vs. Iowa 6:30 p.m. Champaign No better way to end regular season