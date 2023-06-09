ROSEMONT — The Big Ten charted a different course when it revamped its football scheduling approach starting in 2024 to accommodate the addition of Southern California and UCLA.
Holding on to the history of a conference that dates back to the 1890s was important.
So was setting up the new 16-team league to remain competitive in the 21st century.
The Big Ten felt it was able to strike a balance between the two with its “Flex Protect Plus” model announced Thursday afternoon that wipes out the current divisions and sets the conference down a new path.
“I think everybody is pretty confident this is a format that’s really going to endure,” new Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said Thursday on BTN Live. “You look at the quality of the matchups, and I think it’s remarkable what you’re going to see on Big Ten Saturdays going forward.”
A nine-game Big Ten schedule persists in the new format, but how that schedule will be filled in the coming years can change. Each team will play every conference opponent at least twice — once at home and once on the road — in a four-year period.
Gone is divisional play. Protected annually will be 11 traditional rivalries, among them Illinois-Northwestern and Illinois-Purdue.
In addition to those games, other two-play opponents for each Big Ten team will change every two years. The end result of that flexibility in scheduling, according to league officials?
The Big Ten can balance historic competitiveness and recent competitive trends within the conference and tweak the schedule accordingly. The “Flex Protect Plus” plan also helps the Big Ten deal with the fact the conference now spans the width of the entire continental United States by allowing more regular changes to balance travel to the furthest western and eastern boundaries of the league.
“When you move away from divisions, you make that decision that you want to have more competitive balance,” Petiti said. “So there’s really two ways to think about it.
“You want competitive balance. You want to respect history and tradition in the conference even as you’re expanding. You also want to connect fans. All those things were done with this format.”
Eight Big Ten teams will travel to Los Angeles in 2024 to play the Big Ten’s newest members, including Illinois playing at USC. Six others will make that same trip in 2025. Nebraska and Wisconsin will head west both seasons.
“If you are a football student-athlete coming to one of our institutions and you stay for four years, you’re going to play in every other Big Ten stadium,” Big Ten COO Kerry Kenney said Thursday. “That’s a really meaningful experience, and a lot of our athletic directors who are former Big Ten student-athletes or football student-athletes really advocated for that.
“Every time one of our teams goes out to play in the historic Rose Bowl, in the iconic L.A. Coliseum, it’s going to feel like a special, big event that first time and hopefully every other time after that. L.A. is our largest alumni base outside of our Big Ten footprint of our current member institutions, so there’s just a lot of potential in the L.A. market.”