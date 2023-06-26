CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has made the most of its official visit weekends this month with the bulk of its Class of 2024 commitments coming from prospects fresh off a trip to Champaign. Florida native Amar Reynolds joined that group Monday after his own weekend visit.
Committed!!💯 @VBFootball @BretBielema @coachyoyo_ @AaronHenry7 @Bryan_Cooney pic.twitter.com/HRSDO3HgvE— Amar reynolds (@reynoldsamar2) June 26, 2023
Reynolds’ commitment is Illinois’ 12th overall in the Class of 2024 and ninth this month. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back, who is currently unranked, chose the Illini from a small group of mostly Group of Five and FCS teams — Bethune-Cookman, Charlotte, Florida A&M, Middle Tennessee State and Western Kentucky. Indiana was Reynolds’ only other Power Five offer.
Reynolds has since transferred to Vero Beach (Fla.) — the alma mater of Illinois freshman tight end Nate Guinn — but he played at Westwood (Fla.) in 2022. The Panthers went 5-5, and Reynolds finished his junior season with 31 tackles, three interceptions and three pass breakups.
Reynolds started his high school career at John Carroll Catholic. He had a breakout freshman season for the Rams before being limited to just three games as a sophomore. His John Carroll Catholic debut in 2021, though, saw him put up 46 tackles, three interceptions, two tackles for loss and one sack.
Reynolds is the second defensive back commit for Illinois in the Class of 2024. Winter Park (Fla.) cornerback Vernon Woodward — a Wisconsin flip — committed last week. The Illini’s 2024 class now ranks 10th in the Big Ten and 44th nationally.