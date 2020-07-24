CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has landed commitment after commitment in the Class of 2021 from central Florida. Lovie Smith and Co. tapped into the panhandle Friday with a commitment from cornerback Tyler Strain.
Strain is the 14th member of Illinois' 2021 recruiting class and eighth from Florida. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound cornerback chose the Illini over other offers from South Alabama, South Florida and Tulane.
The Milton, Fla., native attends nearby Pace High School. The Patriots went 3-7 last season. Strain finished his junior season with 34 tackles, four pass breakups, two blocked field goals, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Spain is also a track athlete. He ran 10.96 seconds in the 100-meter dash this past track season and has also been clocked at 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Strain is currently unranked by either 247Sports or Rivals. His addition still has Illinois' 2021 recruiting class ranked 11th in the Big Ten and 57th nationally by 247Sports and 13th in the Big Ten and 61st nationally by Rivals.