CHAMPAIGN — Sam Flowers applied to become Centennial’s baseball coach after Kyle Herges’ tenure ended in 2009.
It didn’t work out, with former Chargers standout Rich Hyde chosen.
Flowers put his name in the ring again after Hyde vacated the job in 2013.
No dice, with Ryan Remole getting the nod.
So when Remole announced earlier this year he was stepping away from the Chargers, would the third time be the charm for Flowers?
Yes. But there’s more to Flowers’ story than going from groomsman to groom.
After his hire was approved by the Unit 4 Board of Education earlier this week during its meeting, Flowers officially became Centennial baseball’s first-ever Black head baseball coach.
“That’s pretty huge,” Flowers said Wednesday afternoon, a day after he celebrated his 46th birthday. “When I did find out, I was kind of really shocked and I said, ‘Hey, that’s going to be a big load for me to carry, but I’m ready for it.’ I’m excited about it.
“I know they’ve had a Black football coach, Lekevie Johnson, and then they had the late Coach (Coleman) Carrodine for basketball. So, I mean, with me being the first African-American baseball coach there, it is huge for Centennial.”
Flowers previously spent 15 years, between 1998 and 2012, in freshman and junior varsity roles on the Chargers’ baseball staff. He returned for the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign to revise his role as JV coach. Flowers was involved with seven 20-win seasons as an assistant, as well as three regional championships and the program’s 1999 Class AA state tournament berth.
When Remole decided to leave Centennial baseball’s top job to spend more time with his family, Flowers said it took “no convincing at all” to draw out his application for the role.
“We had already had a conversation, Remole and I, that when he stepped down that I would probably be the next one in line and that he would endorse me,” Flowers said. “I thought that with my experience at the high school level, and then coaching travel ball as well (with the Illinois Braves) with the same age range group, I thought that I was well qualified for the position.”
Flowers ultimately worked alongside four head coaches — Stan Lewis, Herges, Hyde and Remole — before making the job his own. Flowers also had two sons, Jammion Laws and Sam Flowers Jr., play for the Chargers.
So to say Flowers has been around Centennial baseball for a significant amount of time would be an understatement.
“The interview process, I was nervous when I first walked in,” Flowers said, “but once the first question hit and I started to talk, all the nerves kind of went away. And when I got the phone call that I got the position, I was really overwhelmed with joy and excitement.”
Flowers said he’s taken pieces of coaching wisdom from each of the aforementioned former Centennial baseball coaches he’s worked with, as well as from opponents on the diamond over the years. That said, Flowers has plenty of his own concepts to drill into the Centennial athletes when their season begins April 19.
“The teams that I’ve had in the past ... we always come out with a lot of energy,” Flowers said. “We’re going to play the game like it’s supposed to be played. We’re going to have fun doing it, but we’re going to play fast and we’re going to hustle all the time.”
Quickness didn’t define Flowers’ road to the top of the Chargers baseball food chain. It wasn’t his time to shine when Centennial leadership instead opted for Hyde and Remole.
That changed in 2020, and Flowers was able to make history in the process.
“That didn’t deter me from applying again when the position came open again,” Flowers said, “and this time I was successful.”