Two local prep football seniors are heading to the Division I athletic level, as Champaign Central’s Tarell Evans and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Caleb Lahey verbally committed to separate teams on Wednesday.
Evans will be a preferred walk-on when he joins coach Jared Elliott’s Western Illinois program, and Lahey will hold the same status with Purdue under coach Jeff Brohm, who will be entering his fourth season leading the Boilermakers in 2020. Each athlete announced his decision via Twitter.
“There are not too many kids who get to do that, and the fact I’m a kid who gets to do that means a lot,” Evans told The News-Gazette. “It inspires the younger youth around here and shows them they’re capable of that, too.”
Evans compiled 1,254 total yards of offense and 11 touchdowns via his combined rushing and receiving efforts, adding 46 tackles and two interceptions defensively for the Maroons last season. Central finished 4-5 and missed out on the playoffs.
Leathernecks wide receivers coach Dyrell Roberts was in touch with Evans, according to the youngster, and a college visit shortly after Central’s latest season ended confirmed to Evans he wished to continue his college career in Macomb. The Leathernecks, an FCS program, are coming off a 1-11 season in 2019.
“It was just a nice facility. It was a great environment,” Evans said. “It’s a place where you want to be. I stepped in the door and it felt like home.”
Evans said the WIU staff is interested in utilizing him at receiver or defensive back. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Evans suited up at running back and cornerback for Tim Turner’s second Central team last season and was a News-Gazette All-Area second-team defensive selection as a junior in 2018.
“I feel like I can adapt,” Evans said, “and I have the ability to make plays whenever I’m out on the field.”
BHRA’s Lahey — a 5-11, 210-pound running back/linebacker — is heading to West Lafayette, Ind., following a senior season in which he racked up 1,321 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground and 41 defensive stops for coach Mark Dodd’s 9-2 Blue Devils.
“I want to thank God for this amazing opportunity and giving me the strength to accomplish my goals,” Lahey wrote on Twitter. “I also want to thank my parents as they have been a huge part of this whole process. My coaches have also been a great influence.
“To everyone who has helped me along this journey so far Thank You. I will continue to be relentless and pour my heart into the game. BoilerUp!!!”
Lahey was a two-time News-Gazette All-Area offensive first-teamer, as a sophomore in 2017 and a junior in 2018, and made the second-team offense after this season.