LINEUPS
BYRON (13-0)
STARTERS
OFFENSE
P NO. ATHLETE HT. WT. YR.
QB 3 Braden Smith 6-0 170 Jr.
TB 21 Chandler Binkley 5-10 175 Sr.
WB 14 Ethan Palzkill 5-11 160 Sr.
FB 37 Andrew Claunch 5-7 180 Sr.
TE 36 Isiah Gooden 6-1 210 Sr.
TE 32 Max Connell 6-2 200 Sr.
LG 66 Jake Kann 5-11 215 Jr.
LT 74 Nick Brass 6-2 300 Sr.
C 64 Colton Wieck 5-11 195 Jr.
RG 54 Jake Lenz 5-11 200 Sr.
No 11th starter listed
DEFENSE
P NO. ATHLETE HT. WT. YR.
DE 36 Isiah Gooden 6-1 210 Sr.
DT 66 Jake Kann 5-11 215 Jr.
DT 68 Joshua Bianchi 6-3 240 Sr.
DE 54 Jake Lenz 5-11 200 Sr.
OLB 23 Jacob Ross 5-4 130 So.
MLB 37 Andrew Claunch 5-7 180 Sr.
MLB 21 Chandler Binkley 5-10 175 Sr.
OLB 19 Joey Trank 6-0 175 Jr.
CB 14 Ethan Palzkill 5-11 160 Sr.
FS 3 Braden Smith 6-0 170 Jr.
CB 29 Kye Aken 5-10 145 So.
➜ FYI: Binkley cracked the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A all-state first team. He paces the Tigers in touchdowns (19) and racked up 1,228 rushing yards on 151 carries.
UNITY (13-0)
STARTERS
OFFENSE
P NO. ATHLETE HT. WT. YR.
QB 2 Blake Kimball 6-0 170 Sr.
RB 32 Matt Brown 6-1 175 Jr.
WR 3 Tyler Hensch 6-2 185 Sr.
WR 9 Jay Saunders 6-1 155 So.
WR 11 Dillon Rutledge 5-10 145 Sr.
WR 15 Damian Knoll 6-0 185 Sr.
LG 52 Hunter Duncan 5-10 210 Jr.
LT 69 Cameron Marvin 6-2 225 Sr.
C 51 Liam Alt 6-3 205 Sr.
RT 79 Chance Ingleman 6-2 285 Sr.
RG 56 Karson Richardson 6-2 225 Sr.
DEFENSE
P NO. ATHLETE HT. WT. YR.
DE 36 Nick Nosler 6-2 180 Jr.
DT 55 Oran Varela 5-11 225 Sr.
DT 57 Austin McDaniel 5-9 275 Sr.
DE 47 Kyus Root 5-9 180 Jr.
LB 58 Boden Franklin 6-2 185 Jr.
LB 82 Austin Langendorf 6-3 190 Jr.
LB 50 Grant Albaugh 6-1 185 Sr.
CB 31 Camden Mette 6-0 150 Jr.
S 7 Will Cowan 6-0 170 Jr.
S 1 Nat Nosler 6-0 190 Sr.
CB 5 Braxton Manuel 6-0 150 Sr.
➜ FYI: Rutledge and McDaniel were the Rockets’ IHSFCA 3A all-state first-teamers. Rutledge has hauled in 79 passes for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns on top of converting 41 of 46 point-after kicks, while McDaniel boasts 86 tackles and a team-best six sacks on the season.
STORYLINE TO WATCH
Tigers not concerned about size
Jeff Boyer’s 10th Byron team features some interesting numbers when it comes to athlete height and weight. Such as the Tigers checking in at a 5-foot-9, 161-pound average among their linebackers. “For these kids, it’s all heart,” Boyer said. “Jake Lenz is only a 200-pound kid playing on the offensive line and defensive line, and he’s had as good a year as anybody. ... The heart and the grit these kids have shown down the stretch these last two weeks, it’s second to none.”
THE N-G’S PREDICTION
Unity 21, Byron 14
It’s time for 28th-year Unity coach Scott Hamilton to get his first championship in his sixth try. The Rockets operate with a bevy of single-position athletes, while Byron sends several key players out on both sides of the ball. That will prove critical for Unity when this game reaches its late stages, and the Rockets’ defense will step up.