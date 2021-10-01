He first made his name — and beard — known in Quincy. Then in Champaign.
Then, albeit on a smaller scale, in Oakland, Calif., and Baltimore.
Don’t worry, either. Jack Cornell’s beard game is still going strong.
“I haven’t trimmed it this whole pandemic,” the 32-year-old former Illinois offensive lineman said with a hearty laugh over the phone late Thursday afternoon. “I stopped shaving after my senior year of wrestling in high school. I didn’t feel like spending 15 minutes every day doing that.”
While his beard is still a conversation starter, so are Cornell’s coaching skills. After starting for two seasons at Illinois under Ron Zook, Cornell played two seasons in the NFL with the Raiders and Ravens in 2012 and 2013, winning a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens. Now, Cornell is firmly settled in his hometown of Quincy.
Doing exactly what he set out to do when he was a junior at Quincy Notre Dame High School: become the head football coach at QND.
“We were in an English class one day, and our principal was the sub for that particular class,” Cornell said. “He gave us an assignment of a job we wanted to have one day out of college.”
It didn’t take Cornell long to write down what he is living these days.
Cornell is keeping up the proud football tradition he helped build while playing for Bill Connell, the man he replaced prior to the 2018 season after Connell retired from coaching and compiling a 186-91 record at QND from 1992 to 2017.
Now in his fourth season leading the Raiders, QND is at 4-1 this season and will welcome a Champaign County high school to its home field at 7 p.m. on Friday for an intriguing nonconference game: 5-0 Mahomet-Seymour.
Jon Adkins’ state-ranked Bulldogs will make the lengthy three-hour trip to the western part of the state and try to clinch a playoff berth.
The opportunity to play M-S came about by chance. Cornell and Connell, still QND’s athletic director, knew they had an opening in Week 6. So did M-S.
“We were scouring the IHSA website and saw the openings lined up. We would have played them last year at their place before the season got all haywire because of COVID,” Cornell said. “It’s a team I played twice in the playoffs when I was in high school, and we certainly know the quality of program they’ll have coming in. They’re well-coached and have a lot of talented players. We’re excited for this challenge.
“We want to get the win, but as a head coach, it’s more important for us to be challenged than it is to get the easy win. To get an undefeated Mahomet-Seymour team in here on a Friday night, this is what you work for.”
Even while Cornell was clearing lanes for Mikel Leshoure or Nathan Scheelhaase to run through at Illinois, or even while he was teammates with Ray Lewis and Joe Flacco with the Ravens, this is the spot Cornell always envisioned himself in later in life.
When the weather starts to get a crisp feeling in the air and the days get shorter, Cornell wanted to have a headset on the QND sidelines, trying to lead the private school back to the state playoffs. He did just that during the 2019 season, with QND finishing 9-4 and making a run all the way to the 3A state semifinals.
“Being from a small town like Quincy is and being the only professional football player here in quite some time, you get that legacy of being the hometown guy,” Cornell said. “Certainly, my teammates at Illinois and in the NFL understood how I saw things. Maybe I wasn’t an All-Pro or Pro Bowl type player, but I knew how to do my job. I just had a knack for it. My mom always told me growing up to find somebody that’ll pay you money to do something you love.”
It’s a lesson Cornell carries with him to this day. And one Cornell will continue on in his family. He and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their first son, Troy, to the world nine days ago.
But don’t expect Cornell to be tired when QND and M-S kick off. Friday night lights in the fall is what fires up Cornell on the football field these days.
“It’s football at its purest form,” Cornell said. “You get a community that rallies around young people who work so hard to prepare for a game not for anybody else, but for their own school and pride in their program. How can you not love that?”
