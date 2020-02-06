WESTVILLE — Guy Goodlove wasn’t awaiting this sort of news.
When Jeff Alderman called the Westville football coach on Dec. 16 — “at 6:49 p.m.” — Goodlove didn’t answer his phone.
“I saw a number appear ... and I just thought it was another spam call, so I let it go directly to voicemail,” Goodlove said. “I didn’t think twice about it, and when I got up the next morning, I read the message that was left.”
That message let Goodlove know he will be one of 14 individuals recognized by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association in March, with Goodlove one of two active coaches to be inducted in the group’s 2020 Hall of Fame class.
“I was in shock and stunned and speechless,” Goodlove said Wednesday, a day after the IHSFCA unveiled its lastest class, “and I got on the phone and called him right back just to make sure it wasn’t a hoax.”
Alderman, the Hall of Fame chairman, assured Goodlove it wasn’t.
A 140-117 record across 25 seasons leading Westville football qualified Goodlove for this honor. The Tigers own a pair of Class 2A state runner-up finishes and 13 postseason berths in Goodlove’s tenure, the last coming in 2017 when Westville finished 11-1 and reached the 2A state quarterfinals.
Goodlove eventually learned former Oakwood coach Gary Denhart nominated Goodlove “several years ago.”
“It was totally, very much unexpected,” Goodlove said. “I had to read the message several times to make sure what I was reading was correct.”
Goodlove will be joined in the 2020 class’ active coaches category by current Herscher leader Dan Wetzel. Also included in this class are former Rantoul coach Dale Christensen and ex-Clinton assistant Jack Eddy.
“In 1995, when I got hired on, (I) made a commitment,” Goodlove said, “and the community has been good to me and my family. ... I just don’t feel like I’m being inducted into the Hall of Fame (alone). I think there are a whole bunch of people that are being inducted.”
Goodlove and other living members of the 2020 class will meet at Champaign’s Hilton Garden Inn on March 28 for a luncheon and ceremony. Illinois football coach Lovie Smith will speak at this event as well.
“I’ve been to one previously, for (Catlin) coach (Dan) Hageman when he got inducted, and it’s very special,” Goodlove said. “I’ll be glad to share it with my friends and family.”