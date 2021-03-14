INDIANAPOLIS — It had been more than a year since Kyleigh Block last saw an Illinois men’s basketball game in person.
But the Villa Grove senior, her parents and her boyfriend knew they needed to attend Saturday’s Big Ten tournament semifinal between second-seeded Illinois and third-seeded Iowa.
That feeling was bolstered when they stayed home Friday to watch the Illini trounce Rutgers in the quarterfinal round.
So they hopped online and bought four tickets, becoming part of a boisterous throng of orange and blue splayed across Lucas Oil Stadium’s seats.
“We walked in, and even my mom said, ‘I might cry. I’ve not seen this many people in a building in this long,’” Block said.
“It was kind of a shock, like we’re actually at a real game again. It felt kind of normal, I guess you could say,” she said.
Block and the other Illini fans in attendance witnessed an 82-71 triumph over the Hawkeyes that qualified Illinois for Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. tournament championship game versus fifth-seeded Ohio State.
It was money well spent by the Block clan.
“It was awesome,” Block said. “We were saying it almost felt like a home game. ... With the chanting of the ‘I-L-L’ and ‘I-N-I’ and then when Ayo (Dosunmu) was leaving, everyone chanting ‘M-V-P,’ that was awesome.”
✻ ✻ ✻
Illinois sophomore Kilton Rauman, pregame chair of the Orange Krush student section, made the trip east for both Friday and Saturday’s action.
And therein lies the conundrum he faced leading up to the tournament.
Rauman and his roommates, Luke Robert and Scott Baird, were uncertain if they should have booked a hotel room in Indianapolis without knowing how long Brad Underwood’s Illini might last in the league showcase.
Even though Rauman is confident in the nation’s third-ranked team, he didn’t want to risk spending money unnecessarily.
“I’m stopped at a Culver’s right now,” Rauman said around 10:45 p.m. Friday, roughly two hours after Illinois’ win over Rutgers. “We’re grabbing some late dinner, going back, getting in bed and waking up at 9 o’clock (to return to Indianapolis). And then if we win (Saturday), we’re going to flip a coin for who has to drive on Sunday.”
This is the sort of commitment Illinois’ athletes can expect if the team returns to Indy for the NCAA tournament, which begins this comingFriday.
There’s a chance the Illini could play their first-round game at Purdue’s Mackey Arena in West Lafayette or Indiana’s Simon SkjodtAssembly Hall in Bloomington. But they also could wind up back in Lucas Oil Stadium, or in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum or Hinkle Fieldhouse — all in the Indy area.
And Illinois is guaranteed to play in Indiana’s capital in each of its games beyond the first round.
“That can be a big advantage for us going further,” Rauman said, a recreation, sport and tourism major. “It took us an hour and 45 minutes to get here. Having such quick access from campus is going to be a game-changer.”
✻ ✻ ✻
Khadijat Dosunmu would have made the trek to Indy for the Big Ten tournament — and will do so again for the NCAA tournament — regardless of where she was coming from. Her brother is a national player of the year contender for Illinois, after all.
That she and her family live in Chicago only made the trip easier.
“I figured that the Illinois fan base was going to be there because it wasn’t a big drive or a big deal to get there,” Dosunmu said. “I love it because I know the boys love it. And Ayo has told me ... ‘I hear you guys. We hear you all.’”
Deon Thomas, a former Illini who now handles color commentary for his alma mater’s games via Learfield Sports radio, said the impact of fans physically being in attendance — instead of cheering from home, as they have most of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic — cannot be overstated.
“I can tell you from experience that playing in front of a crowd is so much different than playing in an empty gym. Playing in an empty gym is almost like practice,” Thomas said. “Our bench and reserves and managers do a great job creating energy, but they still can’t create the energy live fans do.”
Thomas was inside Lucas Oil Stadium’s media hospitality room when Ohio State and Purdue battled in a Friday quarterfinal. It was during that game he first heard a noise that’s proven unfamiliar this college basketball season.
“The first roar that erupted from the arena, literally I was surprised,” Thomas said. “That’s how you realize how much this year really affected us. And I knew it affected us. Sitting in State Farm Center not having fans there, it was weird. But to actually hear real crowd noise surprised me, and it kind of shook me in a good way.”
That noise carried over into the Illinois-Rutgers matchup, and it returned Saturday for Illinois-Iowa. The Hawkeyes took the floor for the first time to a smattering of boos, while the Illini ran out of their tunnel and were showered with cheers.
“It was unbelievable,” Rauman said. “I forgot how electrifying it would be when someone starts the ‘I-L-L’ and the whole stadium joins in with an ‘I-N-I.’”
And it’s apparently not just Illini fans who are getting behind the players from Champaign-Urbana.
“We went to a restaurant (Friday), and (a diner) had on Purdue gear. And he said, ‘Did Illinois win?’ He’s like, ‘Great, because if Purdue lost that’s who I’m going for,’” Dosunmu said. “We were like, ‘Alright, cool.’ ... We’re just going from state to state taking over fan bases. I’m all for it.”
Thomas said he wouldn’t expect that situation to play out too often among opposing Big Ten fans, though. Perhaps more during the NCAA tournament.
“They may like us more than they like Michigan,” Thomas said, “but I do not foresee any new fans coming over to our side.”
It’s unlikely the Illini mind that assessment. Especially given how rabid the current fan base is to see its favorite club up close and personal.
“We were looking into” tickets for Sunday’s game, Block said, “but we looked, and five minutes later we looked again, and it said ‘Sold out.’”