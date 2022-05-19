URBANA — It’s a trope in sports media that the old guard mixing with new blood can lead to disastrous conflicts.
Plenty of movies and television shows depict such relationships between athletes.
Alyssa Williams and Lia Patterson have forged a different partnership.
They’ve crafted a personalized handshake that ends with them leaping into the air and bumping backs.
They speak dotingly about one another. Each describes the friendship as akin to a familial bond.
They mesh their goals and dreams to form a collective mission, instead of striving toward individual success.
Sure, Williams is a Tuscola senior, a reigning three-event state champion in Class 1A girls’ track and field and The News-Gazette’s All-Area Athlete of the Year in the sport in 2021.
And, yes, Patterson is a Warriors freshman who has made such a significant splash in her first high school season that she could earn a few state titles of her own this weekend. But these two never were going to butt heads.
They always were going to thrive. Together.
That could be the driving force if Tuscola, led by coach Drew Sterkel, finishes atop the state team standings for the first time in program history when Saturday’s 1A finals conclude at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
“We’ll each be excited if we do win, of course, an event at state,” Patterson said. “But we’ll be excited for the team as a whole because we all got there together.”
Williams is the defending 1A girls’ state titlist in the 100-meter dash (12.10 seconds), the 200-meter dash (25.32) and the long jump (18 feet, 31/4 inches).
The Murray State signee enters Thursday’s 1A preliminaries seeded first in both the 100 (12.41) and 200 (25.41) as well as ninth in the long jump (16-101/4).
Patterson didn’t have a 2021 IESA state meet to suit up for as a Tuscola East Prairie eighth-grader thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. She did, however, help the Hornets to a team championship in the unofficial state meet — hosted at Tuscola — by winning the 400 (58.80) and 100 hurdles (15.43).
Ahead of her first IHSA state meet, Patterson is seeded second in the 200 (25.65), fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.65) and third in the 300 hurdles (45.98). Williams and Patterson also constitute half of a state-qualifying 800 relay along with junior Mia Hausmann and sophomore Jillian Alexander. They’re seeded third in the event (1:47.01) prior to prelims.
Talk about a dynamic duo.
“It makes me really excited,” Patterson said. “After my success in middle school, I was just excited to see what I could do in high school — especially having Alyssa with me. I’m very excited to see what we can do at state.”
Tuscola’s state involvement is rounded out by a 400-relay tandem of Hausmann, Alexander, junior Harley Woodard and freshman Kenna Clodfelder.
If all of the Warriors’ seed times and distances were to hold true through Saturday’s finals, they would generate 48 points. That total would leave them just three points shy of winning last year’s team state title.
“Bittersweet, but excited,” Williams said of her feelings entering the meet. “Very happy that I get the chance to compete at state one more time, and I’m very happy that I get to do it with my teammates — especially since they’ve worked this hard to get here.
“I feel very confident in our ability to execute, because we’ve worked this hard.”
Williams was well aware of Patterson’s talent before they became teammates this school year. The two previously lived across the street from one another.
“I had a lot of vision for what she could accomplish, but ... she’s just absolutely blown my expectations out of the water,” Williams said of Patterson. “I knew she’d be an amazing athlete. That’s just the type of person she is. But the work she’s put in and the progress she’s made is just so very rewarding to see.”
Patterson’s growth includes being the primary challenger, based on seed times, of Williams repeating as a state champion in the 200.
“She makes me a better person, athlete. She pushes me, definitely in the 200,” Patterson said of Williams. “Usually, I’m the person right behind her trying to catch her. I haven’t gotten her yet.”
Williams said Patterson reminds her of a girl Williams was friends with back in Jamaica, prior to moving to Tuscola in 2018.
“We were like sisters, and it’s really great to see that again,” Williams said. “I love running with (Patterson). I love having her on the team. She’s such a positive energy. She makes me better, and I try to do my best to make her better.”
Williams’ Jamaican background leads to another important aspect of the success she and Patterson have experienced in youth track and field.
Back when women such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Melanie Walker and Veronica Campbell-Brown were capturing Olympic gold medals for Jamaica, Williams observed with admiration.
Though the IHSA stage isn’t quite as grand as the Olympic one, it isn’t lost on Williams and Patterson that they are the standouts whom younger girls and boys now can look up to. Especially as Black athletes in a predominantly White community.
“I believe that everyone needs a role model. I had that myself growing up,” Williams said. “To have me and someone like Lia do it, I really think it’s going to inspire the younger generation.”
State championships tend to prove especially inspirational.
Williams views performing well at state as a reward for herself and the Warriors as a whole, but also for Tuscola at large.
“I remember I was talking with Jalen (Quinn) about stuff like this the other year,” said Williams, referencing the fellow Tuscola senior who is a two-time N-G All-Area boys’ basketball Player of the Year. Quinn will play basketball in college at Loyola Chicago.
“It just means so much to bring those accolades to the community, to leave the legacy,” Williams continued. “That’s the stuff you want to do. You want to put on for your team. You want to put on for your community.”
If Williams and Patterson somehow need additional motivation leading up to Thursday’s preliminaries, the hard fact that this will be their only IHSA postseason as teammates should do the trick.
“This is definitely going to be my greatest experience of all so far throughout life,” Patterson said. “Knowing someone this close, having a really strong bond — even though she’s not my sister, she is like an older sister to me. And just knowing that I get to do this with her at state makes me really, really happy.”