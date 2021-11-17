CHAMPAIGN — The early signing period ends Wednesday with one major recruiting iron still in the fire for Illinois men’s basketball.
Four-star wing Ty Rodgers is expected to make his decision soon. Whether it will be in time to sign his National Letter of Intent before the Wednesday deadline is to be determined. There’s always the possibility he could commit to one of Illinois, Michigan State, Memphis or Alabama after Wednesday and sign in the spring when the regular period begins April 13.
Landing Rodgers — even if it’s just a commitment and not a signed NLI from the 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward who will play his senior season roughly two hours north of Champaign at Thornton after leading Grand Blanc High School to a state championship in Michigan last season — would be a bit of good news for Illinois following Tuesday night’s 67-66 loss at Marquette. A distraction, at least, for some in the Illini fan base seemingly ready to throw in the towel after a 26-turnover disaster by the 10th-ranked team in the country at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The 2021-22 Illinois roster will get a boost with Kofi Cockburn’s return from his three-game suspension ahead of next Monday’s 5:30 p.m. tip against Cincinnati in Kansas City, Mo.
But the 2022-23 Illinois roster is still under construction.
Officially adding four-star guards Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps on the first day of the early signing period last Wednesday was a good start considering the upcoming roster losses, but more work remains. Perhaps still in the Class of 2022 with Rodgers the last remaining legitimate target or in the transfer portal come the offseason.
Disappointing loss at Marquette aside, Illinois is now recruiting from a position of strength. Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff can sell more than just a dream, including a Big Ten tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament last season. Multiple players in the mix — or winning — national awards hasn’t hurt. Neither has a constant presence in the Associated Press Top 25, which now stands at 22 consecutive weeks.
“Our program is constantly being talked about,” Underwood said. “Kids want to be a part of that.”
The reception to what Illinois has to offer has received positive reviews on the recruiting trail. The ability to sell winning counts for a lot. An in-process renovation and expansion of Ubben Basketball Complex also shows the Illini are actively engaged in the practice facility arms race.
“To best sum it up, kids are more receptive to letting us in,” Underwood said. “Before it was like, ‘Coach, we know a little bit about Illinois and the Big Ten, but … not really.’ Now, we’re fighting in a different ring, so to speak.
“I think it’s all coming together as it should. The facility. The winning. We’ve got to keep recruiting. I use the term we’ve got to stay thirsty. We’ve got to keep grinding. We have to keep after the guys that are a fit for us.”
That grind now includes one extra sales pitch for the Illinois coaching staff and arguably its best for every guard prospect. Ayo Dosunmu’s development with the Illini from top-30 prospect to First Team All-American to part of an NBA rotation tops the list.
Dosunmu’s paying it back, too. The former Illinois guard used the opportunity in a postgame press conference after putting up 14 points, four rebounds and two assists against the Boston Celtics in late October to credit his time at Illinois for preparing him for the NBA.
It’s a 45-second clip Underwood might consider playing on a loop at Ubben or State Farm Center when recruits are on campus.
“Pretty much,” the Illinois coach said with a big smile. “You can’t get a more glowing endorsement for your program, for your culture and for what we teach than that. It’s refreshing. It’s nice. He hasn’t forgotten about us. He hasn’t just moved on. When asked where he’s from, he doesn’t say Morgan Park instead of the University of Illinois like some of the guys do. That was huge. We do play the same style of defense, so a lot of that was stuff we can talk about with recruits. We do talk about it. We would be foolish not to.”