TUSCOLA — Imagine attempting to play basketball with half of your vision.
Trying to line up a shot. Receive a pass.
Judge the depth of an event occurring on the court in front of you.
With one eye worth of sight available for use.
Tuscola sophomore Kam Sweetnam doesn’t need to imagine this scenario.
It’s his everyday reality.
“My right eye, I am completely blind. I can’t see. It’s super blurry,” Sweetnam said. “I can’t see anything. I was born with it, so it’s just how it is. My mom was born with it in her left eye.”
Yet, Sweetnam doesn’t seem to find this fact overwhelmingly interesting. He’s not bringing it up to Warriors coach Justin Bozarth nor to his fellow teammates without being prodded about it first.
This is just part of who Sweetnam is.
And how he’s played basketball all throughout his young existence.
“I just adapted to it super young, so I’ve had it my whole life. Nothing’s changed,” Sweetnam said. “I’ve always had it. I’ve always been living with it. So it doesn’t really affect anything.”
That’s readily evident when Sweetnam hits the hardwood these days.
The 5-foot-8 guard is a starter and key reason for Tuscola (30-6) being an IHSA Class 1A boys’ state semifinalist. Sweetnam averages 11.7 points — shooting 39.3 percent on 211 three-point attempts — plus 2.1 assists for the Warriors leading into Thursday’s 11:45 a.m. matchup with Scales Mound (32-5) inside Champaign’s State Farm Center.
“I definitely didn’t (expect this), but I’m super glad we’re here,” Sweetnam said. “We’ve worked for it. It’s super fun.”
That Sweetnam is a major contributor to Tuscola’s first boys’ basketball state tournament team since 1989 couldn’t have been conceived early in his life.
Not because of his vision impairment, either.
“I was born in Alaska,” said Sweetnam, once a native of Fairbanks. “My mom moved around Effingham and a little in Shiloh, and my dad was from Arcola. I came (to Tuscola) in second grade. It’s a lot different.”
For proof of how close Sweetnam keeps some things to the vest, Bozarth expressed surprise when it was mentioned to him where Sweetnam originally hails from.
“I don’t think I knew that Kam was from Alaska,” Bozarth said. “I think I’m just learning that, too.”
Likewise, Bozarth wasn’t entirely sure whether Sweetnam’s right eye blindness was complete or only partial.
“It’s such a unique story. Because the way he conducts himself and carries himself, he never talks about it,” Bozarth said. “He doesn’t ever bring it up. He never uses it as a limitation or anything like that. What makes him who he is is he’s just fearless.”
That fearlessness includes showing no concern for his relative lack of height, compared to some of the players around him on the basketball court.
Put a hand in his face? Sweetnam is glad to fire a shot over top of it, or take a quick sidestep to shake himself free.
Guard him too closely as a means of intimidation? The 135-pound Sweetnam uses his shiftiness to break away from such pressure and create a scoring chance either for himself or a teammate.
Apply a three quarter-court press, like Mounds Meridian did in Monday’s super-sectional game at Southern Illinois University’s Banterra Center? Sweetnam will fly past his nearest foe and render that tactic moot, in this case racking up 14 points and five assists during a 74-53 victory versus the Bobcats.
“It’s a little motivating. People think, ‘He’s small, you can do something,’” Sweetnam said. “But that just kind of gives me an extra grudge to fight them back and do my thing.”
Sweetnam’s style fits this Warriors team perfectly.
Junior guard Josiah Hortin offers many of the same abilities as Sweetnam, while guys like 6-3 junior Jordan Quinn, 6-3 sophomore Parker James and 6-2 senior Chris Boyd bring a bit more of the power for Tuscola.
Could this combination propel the Warriors to their first-ever boys’ basketball state championship? Sweetnam won’t hesitate to display his feelings about that topic.
“It means everything (to have the chance),” he said. “This small little Tuscola town, everybody’s supporting you. We have a really good fan base, and everybody knows who you are. It’s just a great place.”