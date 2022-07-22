CHAMPAIGN — Luke Ford arrived at Illinois ahead of the 2019 season with rather significant pomp and circumstance. The Carterville native was the top-ranked player in the state in the Class of 2018 and ultimately chose Georgia after flipping from Arkansas.
Ford was unable to secure a waiver to play immediately in 2019 and has struggled to carve out the prominent role expected of him the past two seasons.
Those expectations haven't waned, though. They're as high as ever heading into the 2022 season with the 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end landing on the Mackey Award preseason watch list Friday. The Mackey Award is presented annually to the top tight end in the country, with Colorado State's Trey McBride, Florida's Kyle Pitts and Florida Atlantic's Harrison Bryant the past three winners.
Ford will have to have a breakout senior season at Illinois this fall to stay in contention for the Mackey Award. While he started all 12 games last season for the Illini, Ford finished the year with just 15 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. His first game wound up his best after he caught three passes for 30 yards — both career highs — and a touchdown in Illinois' season-opening win against Nebraska.
While Ford's 15 catches ranked fifth on the team last season, he caught just 12 passes in his next 11 games after Nebraska. That included four games where he went without a single reception.
Ford was one of eight Big Ten tight ends named to the Mackey Award watch list Friday, with both Michigan and Penn State boasting a pair of preseason honorees apiece. The other seven Big Ten tight ends recognized were Iowa's Sam LaPorta, Michigan's Erick Ali and Luke Schoonmaker, Penn State's Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson, Purdue's Payne Durham and Minnesota's Brevyn Spann-Ford.
Ford's inclusion on the Mackey Award watch list makes for three preseason honors thus far for Illinois. Running back Chase Brown was included on the watch lists for both the Maxwell Award (given to the nation's top player) and the Doak Walker Award (given to the nation's top running back).