CHAMPAIGN — Coming off the best season of his career, Illinois tight end Luke Ford is returning to the team in 2022. The Carterville native took to social media Monday afternoon to announce his intentions.
Ford will be working with a new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., who recently replaced Tony Petersen, who was fired after one season. Lunney had great success with tight ends during his tenure at Arkansas, getting two drafted by the NFL. Hunter Henry is a current standout with the New England Patriots.
Lunney figures to turn to Ford often. In 2021, Ford had 15 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. He was fifth on the team in receptions. Ford scored the first touchdown of his career in the opener against Nebraska.
A top-ranked prospect at Carterville, Ford originally signed with Georgia. After a season with the Bulldogs, which included one catch, Ford transferred to Illinois to join Lovie Smith's program in spring 2019. He sought a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately but was denied. He sat out the 2019 season. He played in eight games, with two starts, during
the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
With fellow tight end Daniel Barker moving on, Ford is the likely starter in 2022.