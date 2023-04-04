Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
MIAMI — John and Kim Lindgren are accustomed to receiving whiplash-inducing news from their middle of three children, Jeff Lindgren.
Such is the life of being a professional baseball player’s parents.
A 2015 Centennial graduate, Jeff’s career in the Miami Marlins’ farm system began with the right-handed pitcher being assigned to a new team — either the Class A-Short Season Batavia Muckdogs or Class A-Advanced Jupiter Hammerheads — on four separate occasions between June 20 and July 31, 2019.
The first shift from Batavia, N.Y., to Jupiter, Fla., happened so abruptly, John said, that Jeff initially feared he was being cut when a coach approached him.
“I said, ‘Son, this is going to happen in baseball. You’re going to go up, going to go down. Things are going to change,’” John said. “(I told him) you keep doing things the way you’re doing them.”
Jeff clearly is doing something right when he takes the mound these days.
It resulted in Jeff reporting an especially thrilling piece of news to his parents on Sunday afternoon: that he was being called up to Major League Baseball.
Jeff had his contract selected by the Marlins a little less than 24 hours later, on Monday afternoon.
And the 26-year-old made his MLB debut during Monday night’s 11-1 loss versus the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot Park in south Florida, throwing five innings in relief.
He replaced veteran starter Johnny Cueto in the top of the second inning. Cueto, making his Marlins debut, departed because of right biceps tightness after allowing a three-run home run to Joey Gallo.
“The team needed it (Monday), and I did my best for them to put us in a winning situation,” Jeff told reporters after the game. “Obviously came out on the wrong side (Monday), but that’s what they asked me to do, and I tried my best.”
Jeff gave up four runs on four hits, walking three and striking out none. His first MLB pitch was a 90-mph sinker to Twins catcher Christian Vazquez. Five pitches later, he retired Vazquez on a fly ball to left fielder Bryan De La Cruz to record his first out as big-league pitcher.
Each of the first 10 outs Jeff logged occurred on a fly ball.
“They told me to be ready for a long situation, so I figured I was going to have to run out there when I saw the trainers come out (for Cueto),” Jeff said. “Adrenaline kind of just took over. Obviously I didn’t get to warm up in the ’pen before I ran out there. Just did the best I could with what I had in that situation.”
John and Kim were among those in attendance to witness the historic accomplishment, with John estimating about 15 people constituted the in-park Jeff Lindgren rooting section.
“We had goosebumps at home when we got called,” John said Monday afternoon, hours before his son made his MLB debut. “You couldn’t do anything but cry. It’s just like, holy cow.
“Just to know the work he’s put in to get where he’s gotten to today is unbelievable. And we have no idea what’s going to happen from here. ... He’s in the big leagues, but is it for a day? A week? A month? A year? We don’t know.”
Jeff’s MLB debut narrowly preceded the anticipated debut of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Dylan Dodd, who is scheduled to serve as the Atlanta Braves’ starting pitcher in Tuesday night’s game versus the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Jeff also became the first player from a five-member Champaign contingent that was chosen in the 2019 MLB draft to appear in an MLB game. That quintet includes former Champaign Central standouts Tanner Gordon, Joe Aeilts, Alec Barger and Jake Snider.
“I didn’t expect it, and I’m sure he didn’t either,” John said. “We’re always hoping, and that’s what he’s working for. And I’m praying for him and trying to give him the best advice I can give him.”
Jeff was selected by the Marlins in the 2019 draft’s 24th round out of Illinois State. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound right-hander split time between the Marlins’ Class AA and Class AAA teams last season.
Jeff made three relief appearances during Miami’s recently-completed spring training schedule, tossing two innings and allowing one hit while striking out two batters. He has started 46 games out of 63 career minor league appearances.
“I’ve been starting for a little bit, so coming out of the ’pen is the first time for a while,” Jeff said. “I didn’t have my best stuff (Monday), but I did my best with what I had and battled all night.”
John often receives phone calls from Jeff to discuss various baseball matters. But John found the timing of Sunday’s call, around 4 p.m., to be odd before answering it.
That’s because the Class AAA Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, of which Jeff was a roster member, played in Gwinnett (Ga.) on Sunday afternoon.
“I said to myself, ‘He’s got to be getting on the bus right now to go to the airport,’ so it kind of worried me,” John said. “He says, ‘Hey, I don’t have much time. I want to tell you, Dad ... they’re going to get me to Miami.’
“I’m standing in my garage putting stuff away and cleaning stuff up, and I’m standing there in disbelief. Even though this is April Fools’ (the day before), my son would never do that because he’s pretty serious about that kind of stuff.”
There was nothing for Jeff to joke about.
By Monday afternoon, when John and other family members had arrived at a Miami hotel, Jeff was sending his father a photo of his locker in the Marlins’ clubhouse.
Complete with a nameplate and his jersey number 56 on top.
“I quickly had to tell (Kim), ‘Hey, we’ve got to take that game as just a normal game, (like) any other game he’s been in,’” John said. “If he does well, we cheer. If he doesn’t do well, we’ll keep a cool head about it and just relax, enjoy the game and take it all in.”