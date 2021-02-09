Two individuals with local ties are being recognized in the latest Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame class later this year.
Former Champaign Central coach Dave Jacobs and ex-Prairie Central leader Brian Hassett both are included in the IHSFCA's Class of 2021, the organization announced Tuesday.
Jacobs is a 2019 IHSFCA Hall of Fame inductee and, this time around, is receiving the Ray Eliot Award. The honor is named after the former Illinois football coach and is given annually to an individual for involvement with and service to the IHSFCA.
Hassett is being inducted as an active coach, currently overseeing Streator Township's program.
Jacobs led Central football between 2005 and 2009, compiling a 21-27 record, two Class 5A playoff appearances and one Class 6A postseason berth. Jacobs also coached Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac football during the 2016 season.
Outside of the area, Jacobs is best recognized for helping to start the Rochester football team that since has won eight IHSA state championships under Derek Leonard. Jacobs also coached for five years at Jerseyville between his stints at Central and Hoopeston Area.
Hassett coached Prairie Central between 1999 and 2014, amassing a 98-68 record that includes a 2003 Class 4A state runner-up finish and 10 total playoff appearances. Hassett's ongoing time with Streator has included one postseason berth.
The 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is slated for June 19 at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center, its occurrence dependent on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 version of this event still hasn't happened and is currently scheduled for March 27, during the IHSFCA's annual clinic.