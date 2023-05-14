NORMAL — Dike Stirrett has seen quite a few News-Gazette Honor Roll track and field meets in his time.
As a coach at Champaign Central. As a coach at Unity. And, most recently, as a public-address announcer for venues in which the annual meet is being held.
“At least 10 or 12 years,” Stirrett said when asked how long he’s been handling that last responsibility.
He’ll be back behind the microphone Monday evening inside Urbana’s McKinley Field press box, calling all the action from the 40th Honor Roll Meet. The competition, open to athletes from all local schools, begins at 5 p.m. with field events before track events start at 5:45 p.m.
“I’ve announced meets with my own kids running — my Unity kids, and when I was at Central. Oh, yes, I’m rooting for those kids. I’m pulling for them,” Stirrett said Friday, while taking a break from his work at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championships on Illinois State’s campus.
“I try to be really, really impartial,” Stirrett continued. “But I’ve had people say — in a good-natured way — ‘Coach, you were kind of coaching up there in the press box.’
“Kara (Leaman at Unity) kids me about that. She says, ‘You’re pretty subtle about it, but I hear it. I know what you’re saying.’”
Most non-coach observers who show up Monday probably won’t sense Stirrett’s long-running loyalties.
They’ll be more concerned about seeing if their favorite athletes can obtain a top-six event finish, thus earning a medal sponsored by Illinois Top Times.
“When I was coaching, I was thrilled to see a kid who was maybe our second-best miler or two-miler, 800 (runner), have them be able to score or medal ... in an all-star meet,” Stirrett said. “Kind of a high-profile meet, rather than just running in dual meets and triangulars. ... That made me feel good as a coach, to give those kids that opportunity.”
One aspect of the Honor Roll Meet that Stirrett finds unique is how it brings together schools as large as Danville and Centennial along with schools as small as DeLand-Weldon and Champaign Academy High.
“It’s an opportunity for those kids at the smaller schools to say, ‘Hey, we’re pretty good. We can compete against the bigger schools,’” Stirrett said. “If you remember kids like (Oakwood’s) Jon Davis and Steve Schroeder from Monticello, there are kids like that every year in those small schools that need an opportunity to compete against those big schools and show what they can do.”
Last year’s Honor Roll Meet winners support Stirrett’s point.
Centennial led the boys’ field with four event wins, followed by Prairie Central (three), Champaign Central (two), Monticello (two), Salt Fork (two), Arcola (one), Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (one), Ridgeview/Lexington (one), Tuscola (one) and Urbana (one).
Monticello, Salt Fork and Urbana each generated three event wins on the girls’ side, joined atop the podium by Danville (two), Tuscola (two), Arcola (one), Centennial (one), Champaign Central (one), Mahomet-Seymour (one) and Westville (one).
“I can’t really say I was too surprised by seeing what some of the kids from the small kids could do,” Stirrett said. “I was never really shocked. I came from a small school (as a student) and competed against the big schools and did OK.”
Stirrett said he doesn’t feel the level or quality of competition has changed too much over his years watching the Honor Roll Meet.
The one challenge he sees for the meet — a concern voiced by other parties, as well — is its spot on the calendar. Both the IHSA girls’ state meet and various boys’ sectional meets will commence mere days after the Honor Roll Meet concludes.
“I always looked at the News-Gazette (Meet) as being kind of a major event. Obviously not as elite as sectionals or state, but it was an honor,” Stirrett said. “The Honor Roll Meet is a really good idea, and it’s a prideful thing for the kids to be invited.”