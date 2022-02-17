FITHIAN — The newest Oakwood football coach is a familiar face. Not only among Comets fans, but to an even larger football audience as well.
Cameron Lee was approved as the Comets' new leader at Wednesday's school board meeting, according to a message delivered early Thursday morning via Oakwood High School's Twitter account.
Lee replaces Al Craig, who recently stepped aside as the Comets' football coach following four seasons at the helm.
Lee is a 2012 Oakwood graduate who went on to play college football at Illinois State. The offensive guard spent stints signed with the NFL's New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens between 2017 and 2018, seeing his only NFL action during two games with the Bears in 2017.
Lee last was part of the Alliance of American Football's Arizona Hotshots franchise before the team released him in early 2019. He announced his retirement from competitive football later in 2019.
Oakwood made two postseason appearances under Craig, accumulating a 19-17 record between 2018 and the present. The Comets posted a 2-7 ledger during their 2021 campaign.