URBANA — Edmund Jones’ football coaching career is in its fourth decade.
It’s taken him to numerous locations across the United States. And to various levels of the game.
Recently, however, the 56-year-old Jones and his wife determined they needed to be closer to Illinois-based family connections following the deaths of Jones’ mother-in-law and sister within the last two years.
Wherever Jones landed, he wanted to roam the sidelines there, as well.
Luckily for him, Urbana had a job opening.
“It’s kind of funny. It all happened so fast,” Jones told The News-Gazette on Tuesday afternoon while watching some of his new athletes practice for the first time with the existing assistant coaching staff on the Tigers’ turf field. “They were looking to build, and I’ve been around and have the experience, they believe, to build a program.”
Jones’ hire is pending Urbana Board of Education approval at the group’s next meeting in August. He’ll take over for Ordell Walker, who stepped down after four years in charge of the Tigers and now is an assistant coach on Tim Turner’s Champaign Central staff.
“This is a beautiful facility, and as I look around, I think from a tangible standpoint you have everything here that you need,” Jones said. “You’re not landlocked. You have equipment. You have a beautiful environment for a high school football game, and you’re in a college town. I’m looking forward to it.”
This will mark Jones’ third high school head coaching gig. He guided East St. Louis’ program for the majority of its 1995 season after Robert Shannon’s departure, and Jones also spent the 2011 season as the leader of Sparta’s team in downstate Illinois.
Jones is a product of East St. Louis Lincoln — which consolidated with East St. Louis in 1998 — and he still maintains a family presence in that area.
Jones possesses ample college coaching experience, including stops at alma mater Central State (Ohio) University, Western Illinois under Randy Ball, Eastern Illinois under Bob Spoo, San Jose State and Indiana State.
During Jones’ time at EIU, he met a young student assistant named Nathan Watson.
It just so happens Watson was Urbana’s coach between 2009 and 2016 before taking the same role at St. Thomas More, and Watson still serves as Urbana’s physical education/health/driver’s education department chair.
Jones applied for a P.E. teaching position on top of the football coach job.
Watson said he put in a good word for Jones when asked about him by Tigers athletic director Steve Waller, though Watson added he played no active role in the hiring process.
“He’s got the experience. He’s seen everything,” Watson said of Jones. “If you look at his credentials, his resume is impressive. I think he’s a great hire, especially late (before the 2021 fall season). He knows there’s work to be done, but he’s not going to shy away from it.”
Urbana was unable to compete during the condensed 2021 spring season after dealing first with COVID-19 issues and then with low athlete turnout.
“It’s the kids that are already out that will get (more) kids to come out,” Jones said. “If I had a magic wand, I’d get 200 kids to come out here right now. But ... my experience has been they will listen to the kids that are already out here, and their enthusiasm, how they feel about what’s going on, will be the real determining factor in how many kids come out.”
Jones’ recent coaching exploits have been focused in the high school realm.
In addition to his stint at Sparta, Jones was on staffs at Clark Central (Ga.) High, Dublin (Ga.) High and Bishop Lynch (Texas) High in the Dallas area.
His previous five seasons have been spent as Bishop Lynch’s defensive coordinator. In 2016, his first year with the team, the Friars completed a state championship run despite posting just a 9-5 record. They followed with a semifinals appearance and state runner-up showing the next two years under head coach Chuck Faucette, a former University of Maryland linebacker.
“The biggest thing I learned is, man, (Faucette) just never, ever told the kids what they couldn’t do,” Jones said. “The belief he instilled in them, even when things did not look well, he just never had a negative word or a negative comment about what they were going through or about what they could do. And that really paid dividends.”
Urbana football could use positive vibes such as those. The Tigers have won just seven games since the start of the 2013 season and last earned a winning record when Watson oversaw a 9-2 campaign in 2012.
“Two things that I do, kind of regardless of the circumstances or the situation: I’m going to teach and I’m going to inspire,” Jones said. “They haven’t done great in recent memory, but that didn’t deter me.”