GIBSON CITY — Mike Allen followed in the footsteps of an eventual Hall of Fame coach when taking over the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football program in 2001.
Now Allen can claim the same honor for himself.
Allen on Tuesday was announced as one of 14 members in the 2022 Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame class. He and the other 13 individuals will be inducted March 26 in a ceremony at Champaign's I Hotel and Conference Center.
"Very humbling. It's cool," Allen told The News-Gazette. "It's nothing that a coach goes into coaching striving for, but it's very special at the end of the career to get it, for sure."
Allen last month announced his retirement as the Falcons' football boss after 21 seasons running the show in Ford County. He helped GCMS to a pair of Class 2A state championships and 15 postseason berths among a 144-72 cumulative record after succeeding 2003 IHSFCA inductee Vic Jennings for the Falcons' top job.
Along with Jennings, Allen joins fellow former GCMS coaches Ron Metz (2012 inductee), Robert Antonides (2007), Bill Gross (1991) and George Ferree (1980) in earning an IHSFCA Hall of Fame spot.
Allen sports the longest Falcons head coaching tenure of that entire group, by eight years over runner-up Jennings.
"They say it takes a village to raise a kid. Well, it takes a village to run a football program," Allen said. "So many people other than me that should be up there also. ... They have been so supportive of everything we've done."