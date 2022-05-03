Former Illini Kevin Anderson is ending his 15-year professional tennis career, a decision he announced Tuesday via social media.
The Johannesburg, South Africa, native wrote on Twitter that he’d “finally arrived at the difficult decision to retire from professional tennis,” a choice he came to 15 days before his 36th birthday.
“I don’t remember a time in my life when I wasn’t playing tennis,” Anderson wrote. “I started on the journey 30 years ago when my Dad put a racquet in my hands and told me if I was willing to work hard, I could be one of the best players in the world.
“Since then, tennis carried me far beyond my roots. ... I’ve had ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change it for anything. My journey helped me become the man who I am today.”
Anderson played at Illinois between 2005 and 2007. He captured a 2006 NCAA doubles national championship with Ryan Rowe, helped the Illini to a 2007 national runner-up result and became a three-time All-American overall.
Anderson was inducted into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.
“Thank you to the University of Illinois who played a big role helping me make the transition from juniors to pros,” Anderson wrote. “Thank you to all my teammates, coaches and the entire Illinois tennis community.”
Anderson turned pro in 2007.
In 2018, he reached a career best in the world rankings by rising to No. 5 in men’s singles play on the Association of Tennis Professionals Tour.
The 6-foot-8 right-hander earned seven singles titles and one doubles crown on the ATP Tour. His final championship victory happened in the 2021 Hall of Fame Open men’s singles draw.
Anderson qualified for a pair of Grand Slam men’s singles finals, advancing to the 2017 U.S. Open title match and the 2018 Wimbledon championship.
He also received the 2019 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for his fundraising efforts toward the First Serve youth program, the Dezzy’s Second Chance animal rescue organization and the Ocean Conservancy environmental advocacy group.
Anderson last took to the court in March, losing a round-of-64 match to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the Miami Open. He concludes his professional tenure with a 354-253 singles record and a 59-71 doubles ledger.
“I am so thankful for the wonderful things that have come my way purely because I was part of this sport,” Anderson wrote. “As a kid, my Dad used to tell me that success isn’t defined by results, but by the effort and sacrifice you make along the way in becoming the best you can be. I gave it my best.”