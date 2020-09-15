Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs
The offensive lineman played in one snap on offense and six special teams snaps during Kansas City’s 34-20 home win against the Texans last Thursday night. Next up: The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (1-0) head to Los Angeles to play the Chargers (1-0) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at the new SoFi Stadium.
Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins
The safety was inactive and did not play for his first game with Miami. The visiting Dolphins lost 21-11 to the Patriots on Sunday. Next up: The Dolphins (0-1) host the Bills (1-0) at noon on Sunday.
Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints
The cornerback played exclusively on special teams, registering one tackle on 26 snaps, during the Saints’ 34-23 home win against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Next up: New Orleans (1-0) travels to Las Vegas for the Raiders’ first game at Allegiant Stadium, set for a 7:15 p.m. kickoff on Monday night.
Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins
The offensive lineman started at center and played all 62 offensive snaps in his first game with Miami, which lost 21-11 at New England on Sunday. Next up: The Dolphins (0-1) welcome in Buffalo (1-0) for a noon kickoff on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Justin March (Danville), Cowboys
The linebacker played in 15 special teams snaps during the Cowboys’ 20-17 road defeat against the Rams on Sunday night. Next up: Dallas (0-1) hosts Atlanta (0-1) at noon on Sunday.
Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans
The linebacker started and played in 62 snaps, making three tackles, but Houston lost 34-20 at Kansas City last Thursday night. Next up: Houston (0-1) has its home opener at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday against the Ravens (1-0).
Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills
The linebacker did not record a tackle, but played on seven special teams snaps during Buffalo’s 27-17 home win against the Jets on Sunday. Next up: The Bills (1-0) stay in the AFC East with a trip to Miami to play the Dolphins (0-1).
Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals
The wide receiver played in 17 snaps — 15 on special teams and two on offense — during Arizona’s 24-20 win at San Francisco on Sunday. He also downed a punt in the Cardinals’ season-opening win. Next up: Arizona (1-0) is set to host the Washington Football Team (1-0) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars
The defensive end played in 33 snaps and compiled one quarterback hurry during Jacksonville’s 27-20 home win against the Colts on Sunday. Next up: The Jaguars (1-0) play at Tennessee (0-0) in another AFC South skirmish that kicks off at noon on Sunday.
Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys
The wide receiver played on 11 special teams snaps during Dallas’ 20-17 road loss against the Rams on Sunday night. Next up: The Cowboys (0-1) are slated to host the Falcons (0-1) at noon on Sunday.
Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens
The defensive tackles compiled six tackles and played 32 snaps during Baltimore’s convincing 38-6 home win on Sunday against the Browns. Next up: The Ravens (1-0) travel to Houston to take on the Texans (0-1) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts
The safety played seven snaps on special teams and did not record a tackle during the Colts’ 27-20 loss on Sunday at Jacksonville. Next up: The Colts (0-1) host the Vikings (0-1) at noon Sunday in their home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.