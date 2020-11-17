Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs
The offensive lineman and the Chiefs were off. Next up: The Chiefs (8-1) aim for their fifth straight win when they play at Las Vegas (6-3) at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins
The safety saw action in 26 snaps — five on defense and 21 on special teams — during Miami’s 29-21 home win against the Chargers on Sunday. Fejedelem had a tackle in the win. Next up: The Dolphins (6-3) vie for their sixth straight win at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday with a road game against the Broncos.
Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints
The cornerback is on injured reserve with a groin injury and did not play during the Saints’ 27-13 home win against the 49ers on Sunday. Next up: New Orleans (7-2) hosts the Falcons (3-6) at noon on Sunday.
Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins
The offensive lineman started his ninth straight game at center and overcame two fumbles during the Dolphins’ 29-21 home win against the Chargers on Sunday. Karras played in 65 snaps: 58 on offense and seven on special teams. Next up: The Dolphins (6-3) play at Denver (3-6) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Corey Liuget (former Illini), Texans
The defensive tackle only played for six snaps during Houston’s 10-7 loss at Cleveland, but recorded his first sack of the season. Next up: Houston (2-7) is set to host New England (4-5) at noon on Sunday.
Justin March (Danville), Cowboys
The linebacker and his teammates were off. Next up: Dallas (2-7) is scheduled to play at Minnesota (4-5) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Jaguars
The kicker made field goals from 52 yards and 31 yards while also making both of his extra points during his first game with Jacksonville, but the Jaguars lost 24-20 at Green Bay on Sunday. Next up: Jacksonville (1-8) hosts the unbeaten Steelers (9-0) at noon on Sunday.
Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans
The starting linebacker made four tackles and had a quarterback hit in 45 snaps during the Texans’ 10-7 loss at Cleveland on Sunday. Next up: Houston (2-7) plays host to the Patriots (4-5) at noon on Sunday.
Hardy Nickerson (former Illini), Vikings
The linebacker and the Vikings won 19-13 on Monday night against the Bears in Chicago. Next up: Minnesota (4-5) hosts Dallas (2-7) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills
The linebacker is on injured reserve and didn’t play in Buffalo’s 32-30 loss at Arizona on Sunday. Next up: The Bills (7-3) are off this weekend.
Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals
The wide receiver played for 17 special-teams snaps and made two tackles during the Cardinals’ 32-30 home win on Sunday against the Bills. Next up: The Cardinals (6-3) play at Seattle (6-3) at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.
Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars
The defensive end played 25 snaps, but didn’t record any tackles during Jacksonville’s 24-20 loss at Green Bay on Sunday. Next up: Jacksonville (1-8) hosts Pittsburgh (9-0) at noon on Sunday.
Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys
The wide receiver and his teammates were off. Next up: Dallas (2-7) plays at Minnesota (4-5) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens
The defensive end was inactive during Baltimore’s 23-17 loss at New England on Sunday night. Next up: Baltimore (6-3) hosts Tennessee (6-3) at noon on Sunday.
Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts
The safety played in 18 snaps and had one tackle in the Colts’ 34-17 win Thursday night at Tennessee. Next up: Indianapolis (6-3) hosts Green Bay (7-2) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.