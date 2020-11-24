➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman started at left guard for the fourth straight game and played all 78 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps during Kansas City’s 35-31 win at Las Vegas on Sunday night.
Next up: The Chiefs (9-1) play at Tampa Bay (7-4) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The safety made three special teams tackles and played for 21 special teams snaps during Miami’s 20-13 loss at Denver on Sunday.
Next up: The Dolphins (6-4) hit the road to play the Jets (0-10) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints: The cornerback is on injured reserve and didn’t play during the Saints’ 24-9 home win against the Falcons on Sunday.
Next up: New Orleans (8-2) plays at Denver (4-6) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins: The offensive lineman started at center for the 10th straight game and played for all 65 offensive snaps, along with three special teams snaps, during Miami’s 20-13 loss at Denver on Sunday.
Next up: The Dolphins (6-4) play on the road against the Jets (0-10) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Justin March (Danville), Cowboys: The linebacker was inactive during the Cowboys’ 31-28 win at Minnesota on Sunday.
Next up: Dallas (3-7) hosts Washington (3-7) at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Jaguars: The kicker made a 41-yard field goal to account for Jacksonville’s only points in a 27-3 home loss to the unbeaten Steelers on Sunday.
Next up: Jacksonville (1-9) will try to end its nine-game skid when it hosts Cleveland (7-3) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans: The starting linebacker made one tackle and played on 49 snaps during Houston’s 27-20 home win on Sunday against the Patriots.
Next up: Houston (3-7) plays at Detroit (4-6) at 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
➜ Hardy Nickerson (former Illini), Vikings: The linebacker assisted on one tackle and played 17 special teams snaps in Minnesota’s 31-28 home loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
Next up: Minnesota (4-6) hosts the Panthers (4-7) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills: The linebacker is on injured reserve, but the Bills were off this past weekend.
Next up: Buffalo (7-3) is slated to host the Chargers (3-7) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals: The wide receiver played for 15 special teams snaps, but didn’t record a tackle during Arizona’s 28-21 loss at Seattle last Thursday night.
Next up: The Cardinals (6-4) are scheduled to play at New England (4-6) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive end played in 49 snaps, had one tackle and one quarterback hit during Jacksonville’s 27-3 home loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Next up: Jacksonville (1-9) is scheduled to host the Browns (7-3) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver was inactive during Dallas’ 31-28 win at Minnesota on Sunday.
Next up: Dallas (3-7) hosts Washington (3-7) at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens: The defensive end was inactive in Baltimore’s 30-24 home overtime loss to Tennessee on Sunday.
Next up: Baltimore (6-4) is set to play at Pittsburgh (10-0) at 7:20 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts: The safety played for 17 special teams snaps, made one tackle and recovered a fumble during the Colts’ comeback 34-31 overtime home win on Sunday against the Packers.
Next up: Indianapolis (7-3) is slated to host Tennessee (7-3) at noon on Sunday.